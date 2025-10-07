close global

Piastri and Brown at Singapore

F1 News Today: McLaren address Piastri controversy as FIA confirm samples taken at Singapore GP

Kerry Violet
McLaren have addressed a viral social media clip of Oscar Piastri appearing to cut off F1 boss Zak Brown after the Singapore Grand Prix.

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton inspection as samples taken at Singapore GP

The FIA have announced a Lewis Hamilton inspection at the Singapore Grand Prix after samples were taken from the F1 champion’s Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton on brink of Ferrari revival as champion up THREE places after Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton could be on the brink of a turnaround at Ferrari while an F1 champion has moved up three spaces in the standings after the Singapore GP.

12 drivers avoid F1 penalty for FIA rule breach that saw Lewis Hamilton demoted at Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton was awarded a shock FIA penalty after the Singapore Grand Prix, with 12 F1 drivers avoiding a similar breach and demotion.

McLaren drop NEW F1 championship merch after 2025 title triumph

McLaren F1 team have announced the release of their new merchandise following their constructors’ championship victory at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

George Russell makes heartwarming Lewis Hamilton gesture after Singapore GP victory

George Russell delivered a heartwarming tribute to his former F1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton after his Singapore Grand Prix victory last weekend.

