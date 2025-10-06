McLaren have addressed a viral social media clip of Oscar Piastri appearing to cut off F1 boss Zak Brown after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Piastri's disgruntled comments dominated the airwaves during the Singapore GP, after an aggressive move from team-mate Lando Norris for third place nearly sent him into the barriers.

While the incident was looked into by the stewards and no further action was taken, Piastri was left furious, and said over team radio: “That's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair.

"If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate, then that's a pretty **** job of avoiding."

A clip has since been shared on social media of Piastri in the car after the race, where McLaren CEO Zak Brown relayed a message to his driver, and said: “Oscar back-to-back championships, good race, tough race, thank you for-”

The message then cut off with Piastri still in the cockpit, engulfed in silence for a few seconds before he climbed out of the car.

One fan shared the video on X, and wrote: “Zak Brown was congratulating Oscar Piastri after the race and he… disconnected the radio?? Fairs.”

McLaren were naturally keen to set the record straight, and De Telegraaf have since reported that the team confirmed that the shared video was out of sync, that Piastri never heard Brown and by the time the boss spoke on the radio, Piastri had already left the car.

Piastri also went over and congratulated the team for the constructors’ title win as soon as he got out of the vehicle, clearly desperate to celebrate with his team.

F1 fans react to Piastri-Norris controversy

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the Singapore GP, Piastri remained incredibly supportive of the team, and said: “It's obviously a great night for the whole team.

“Obviously not the race I was looking for, but for the whole team, tonight is the culmination of a lot of hard work from not just this year, but lots of years.

“It's a really proud moment for me to be a part of that and a proud moment for the whole team."

In the comments section of the shared video, the fans, who did not realise the video was out of sync, had already formed their opinion on what they had just watched.

One user wrote: “He’s so close to pulling an Alonso ‘no more radio for the rest of the race’.”

Another suggested that Piastri needs to change his approach in the ongoing championship fight with Norris, and added: “That’s what he needs to be doing to win the championship. Now that the constructors’ is done, every man for himself.”

“I wouldn’t be happy with Zak either,” a third sympathised with Piastri.

One fan looked forward to the championship battle in the remaining six rounds, and wrote: “Demon Oscar Piastri incoming. And I’m all here for it.”

Others were more sympathetic towards Norris in the comments section, where one added: “What do you expect Lando to do? Just let you win the championship?”

