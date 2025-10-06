F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed the reason why he left McLaren for Mercedes in the 2013 season.

The seven-time world champion was ushered into the sport by McLaren and their legendary team boss, Ron Dennis, and was backed by the team since he was 13 years old.

In 2007, Hamilton made his F1 debut with McLaren alongside reigning champion Fernando Alonso, clinching his first world title the following season in 2008.

However, in 2012 Hamilton signed with Mercedes for the following season, in a deal which was largely questioned at the time.

It is likely the champion had an eye on the all new 2014 chassis and engine regulations, but in a recent interview with L’Equipe, Hamilton unearthed further, and more personal reasons, regarding his switch.

Hamilton reveals all about McLaren exit

In a discussion about his paddock style, including an all red ensemble signifying his transition from Mercedes to Ferrari in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton revealed how he could not express himself at McLaren.

“I've always enjoyed that. It's important to have been able to express myself as I see fit. It made me happier; I was able to be myself most of the time,” he said.

When asked if it was easy to express himself under Dennis at McLaren, Hamilton hinted at further reasons for his McLaren exit.

“I couldn't do it, and that's probably one of the reasons why I left,” Hamilton said.

“Mercedes boss Toto Wolff gave you that freedom... I had signed with Mercedes (for the 2013 season) before Toto was involved in the discussions. But they gave me that freedom, and by working with him, he understood.

"You become stronger if you agree to be open, sensitive, and share your thoughts. Of course, when you expose yourself like that, you inevitably become more vulnerable to criticism."

