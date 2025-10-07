Max Verstappen appeared to aim a light jibe at F1 rival Lando Norris in his latest social media post.

The Dutchman’s final lap in qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix was hampered by Norris, who was on his slow lap ahead of him and placed Verstappen in dirty air.

This incident led to a sarcastic response from Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase at the time, who said over the airwaves: “You can thank your mate for that. Hard luck.”

Speaking when he was out of the car during the post-qualifying interviews, Verstappen referenced the incident and issued a light-hearted warning.

“That's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. That's noted, it will be remembered as well,” Verstappen said.

"Not Oscar. So that was a bit of a shame, otherwise I think it could have been close for pole.”

Verstappen entertains fans with social media jibe

In the end, Verstappen finished ahead of Norris in second while the Brit occupied third, despite being within DRS range of his rival throughout the race.

Norris claimed after the Singapore GP that it was 'difficult to follow' and to overtake, hence why he struggled to get past Verstappen.

However, it was the champion who had the last word on the matter, seemingly poking fun at the situation and posting a picture from the race to his Instagram story.

The image depicted Verstappen in front on track, with a fair chunk of the track between himself and Norris, who struggled in the world champion's dirty air coming from the back of the Red Bull.

Verstappen’s story was screenshotted and shared on X, where fans theorised whether this was a jibe from the Red Bull driver.

“Hahaha. That’s a message for Lando Norris alright,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “He’s always got perfect timing with those posts.”

“Max can't stop bullying the McLarens,” a third added.

