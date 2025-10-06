George Russell makes heartwarming Lewis Hamilton gesture after Singapore GP victory

George Russell delivered a heartwarming tribute to his former F1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton after his Singapore Grand Prix victory last weekend.

The Brit achieved the most commanding win of his career to date, clinching pole position on Saturday and fending off Max Verstappen to lead from lights out to the chequered flag.

Russell’s Singapore GP victory has cemented his role as the team's leader following Hamilton's exit last year, and also marks his fifth career win.

Despite the seven-time champion's departure to Ferrari, Russell paid tribute to the 40-year-old's race winning years at Mercedes during his celebrations in Singapore.

Russell shared four pictures on social media after his Singapore GP victory, where he wrote: “Back in 2018 I was here with Mercedes watching Lewis take an insane pole and win.

“Seven years later, it’s a special moment for me to win here in Singapore and to celebrate the moment with my team.”

Russell in touching Hamilton tribute

In one of the four pictures, Russell sat cross-legged on the track alongside his first place trophy, a mirror image of Hamilton’s celebration picture when he won the 2018 Singapore GP.

Russell also included two pictures of his celebrations with – an understandably sweaty – Mercedes team in the garage and out on the track.

The final snapshot featured the Brit with his arm around partner Carmen Mundt, as she cradled a very expensive looking bottle of champagne.

Despite his outstanding performances in 2025 that have seen Russell pick up two race victories and eight podiums (one podium shy of Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris’ record in 2025), the 27-year-old still does not officially have a contract with Mercedes for next season.

However, team principal Toto Wolff has continued to informally confirm that Mercedes’ 2026 lineup will consist of Russell and his current team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

It is believed the delay on Russell’s contract is due to the details and the length of the extension, and after such a stellar season, the Brit will be fighting for a deal that reflects his status and value to Mercedes.

