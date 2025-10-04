Lewis Hamilton will host crucial talks with Ferrari after the F1 champion aired his frustration at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The seven-time world title holder appeared confident in his Ferrari during qualifying in Singapore, possessing extra pace compared to team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton even seemed like a contender for pole position in Q1, but by the time the final session took place, both Ferraris struggled to match Mercedes and McLaren’s pace.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after qualifying, Hamilton outlined where Ferrari struggled but remained positive about his own performance.

"I've enjoyed it. I felt on it all weekend, I felt good in the car. We saw Q1 I felt really strong and thought we would be fighting for the top positions,” Hamilton explained.

"Just the way the plan goes and where we end up waiting in the pit lane, losing tyre temperature, using a tyre on the out lap then coming in, the temperature affect. All these things add up to not optimising the sessions. We have to do some work to optimise that."

Hamilton proposes Ferrari talks

When asked how Ferrari could improve there strategic decisions in regards to qualifying, Hamilton proposed conversations with his team in the background.

Rather than being critical of Ferrari however, Hamilton applauded his team for how hard they have been working.

"We will talk in the background. Just have to have conversations about it and improve the process,” he continued.

"Everyone is working as hard as they can, we just need to look at what the others are doing.

"Mercedes were out first, they didn't lose any tyre temperature and they were at the front. We were waiting, turning the car off at the end of the pit lane and lose five or six degrees which is hard to get back.

"In Q3 I had nothing, just lost half a second in performance from the tyres. That's frustrating but I will try my best tomorrow."

