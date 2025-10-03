McLaren star announces shock team move following Red Bull talks

F2 racer Alex Dunne has taken to social media to announce that he has left the McLaren driver development programme, amid interest from Red Bull Racing.

Dunne has claimed two race victories in the F1 feeder series this year, and sits fifth in the drivers' championship with two rounds to go.

The 19-year-old Irishman has been a member of the McLaren driver development programme since 2024, and has even taken to the F1 track with the team this season, during practice sessions at Monza and Austria.

He previously claimed British F4 Championship success in 2022, and served as the reserve driver for McLaren's Formula E team in their last season in the all-electric series.

Now, however, he has confirmed that he has left McLaren, after the team had put an earlier statement out.

"From today I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme," he told his Instagram followers.

"I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver. To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you Papaya family.

"Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come."

Will Dunne join Red Bull?

It's understood that Red Bull advisor and talent scout Helmut Marko has been lining up a swoop for Dunne, with the teenager set to be out of contract with McLaren at the end of this season anyway.

Dunne's premature departure from the outfit came with the words 'very excited for what’s to come', suggesting that an announcement on his future is imminent.

If Dunne was to move to Red Bull, in the short term he would likely be used to help the team fulfil their F1 rookie driver quota with the main team and the sister team Racing Bulls, with 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad still very inexperienced when it comes to single seater racing.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren driver axed as Verstappen talks with rival team boss confirmed

READ MORE: Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

Related