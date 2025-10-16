F1 News Today: Christian Horner in Ferrari 'talks' as no confidence vote given to team boss Fred Vasseur
Christian Horner has entered into talks to become Ferrari F1 team principal, according to reports.
Lewis Hamilton’s boss in Ferrari crisis as legend admits losing faith
Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss Fred Vasseur is in the midst of a crisis at Ferrari as concerns about the current state of the Italian outfit grow by the day.
Toto Wolff announces new Mercedes era as Kimi Antonelli F1 future decided
Mercedes F1 team have announced their drivers for 2026, with Toto Wolff heralding a 'new era'.
Police investigating rape at Schumacher mansion
Swiss Police are investigating a claim that a racing driver allegedly raped one of Michael Schumacher’s nurses at the seven-time F1 world champion’s home in 2019.
Christian Horner meets with FIA president as F1 return rumours ramp up
Former F1 team principal Christian Horner has met with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem as rumours of the Brit's potential return to the sport ramp up.
Lewis Hamilton working at McDonald's? Fan video shows F1 stars in new roles ahead of US GP
An intriguing video from an F1 fan on social media has highlighted some stars playing different roles ahead of the United States Grand Prix.
