close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Horner, Vasseur, Ferrari, socials

F1 News Today: Christian Horner in Ferrari 'talks' as no confidence vote given to team boss Fred Vasseur

F1 News Today: Christian Horner in Ferrari 'talks' as no confidence vote given to team boss Fred Vasseur

Dan Ripley
Horner, Vasseur, Ferrari, socials

Christian Horner has entered into talks to become Ferrari F1 team principal, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton’s boss in Ferrari crisis as legend admits losing faith

Related image
Related image

Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss Fred Vasseur is in the midst of a crisis at Ferrari as concerns about the current state of the Italian outfit grow by the day.

➡️ READ MORE

Toto Wolff announces new Mercedes era as Kimi Antonelli F1 future decided

Related image
Related image

Mercedes F1 team have announced their drivers for 2026, with Toto Wolff heralding a 'new era'.

➡️ READ MORE

Police investigating rape at Schumacher mansion

Related image
Related image

Swiss Police are investigating a claim that a racing driver allegedly raped one of Michael Schumacher’s nurses at the seven-time F1 world champion’s home in 2019.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner meets with FIA president as F1 return rumours ramp up

Related image
Related image

Former F1 team principal Christian Horner has met with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem as rumours of the Brit's potential return to the sport ramp up.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton working at McDonald's? Fan video shows F1 stars in new roles ahead of US GP

Related image
Related image

An intriguing video from an F1 fan on social media has highlighted some stars playing different roles ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Ferrari F1 Christian Horner Fred Vasseur F1 News Today

Latest News

George Russell fed up of 'bully' Max Verstappen
F1 News & Gossip

George Russell fed up of 'bully' Max Verstappen

  • 36 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner in Ferrari 'talks' as no confidence vote given to team boss Fred Vasseur
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner in Ferrari 'talks' as no confidence vote given to team boss Fred Vasseur

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton working at McDonald's? Fan video shows F1 stars in new roles ahead of US GP
F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton working at McDonald's? Fan video shows F1 stars in new roles ahead of US GP

  • Yesterday 22:57
Toto Wolff announces new Mercedes era as Kimi Antonelli F1 future decided
Latest F1 News

Toto Wolff announces new Mercedes era as Kimi Antonelli F1 future decided

  • Yesterday 21:56
Lewis Hamilton’s boss in Ferrari crisis as legend admits losing faith
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton’s boss in Ferrari crisis as legend admits losing faith

  • Yesterday 20:57
Christian Horner meets with FIA president as F1 return rumours ramp up
FIA News

Christian Horner meets with FIA president as F1 return rumours ramp up

  • Yesterday 19:56
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
250.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 2 october
 Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
150.000+ views

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • 29 september
 Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
100.000+ views

Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end

  • 27 september
 George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
100.000+ views

George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP

  • 5 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x