Lewis Hamilton working at McDonald's? Fan video shows F1 stars in new roles ahead of US GP

An intriguing video from an F1 fan on social media has highlighted some stars playing different roles ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

In an American-themed AI video, certain drivers can be seen playing different roles, with Max Verstappen being an 'American tourist', while Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are described as 'living happier' as McDonald's workers.

The video is clearly AI-generated, but shows Hamilton and Leclerc dressed up in McDonald's outfits and smiling next to each other in their new jobs.

Both Ferrari drivers have been frustrated with the performance of their SF-25 in recent races, but you'd still think it's quite unlikely that they would jump ship to go and work in McDonald's!

Verstappen's 'American tourist' get up sees him dressed in a Hawaiian shirt with a camera around his neck, although I think it's fair to say he's put on a few pounds compared to the Verstappen we see each weekend.

Elsewhere, George Russell is portrayed as an animal hunter, while Lando Norris and Zak Brown are an adopted father-son duo wearing red caps. I wonder if AI meant to put a few words on those big red caps that may be associated with a certain US President.

Ferrari's 2025 struggles

Still, Leclerc's recent comments about his Ferrari car may have put some fear into his Ferrari bosses, while Hamilton has been openly speaking about processes within the team needing to change if they are to be successful in 2026.

The team have only secured five podiums throughout the 2025 season, and currently sit third in the constructors' championship, while neither of their two drivers have been able to challenge for a race victory in 2025.

That came despite the Maranello-based outfit finishing just 11 points behind constructors' champions McLaren in 2024, and adding seven-time world champion Hamilton to their ranks.

With new regulations entering the sport in 2026, Ferrari will be hoping to get ahead of their rivals and end McLaren's dominance over the rest of the sport.

