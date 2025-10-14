F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton seeks change as legend announces Ferrari sale
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton seeks change as legend announces Ferrari sale
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly sent a request to the top Ferrari managers about processes within the team, according to reports in Italian media.
➡️ READ MORE
Iconic Formula 1 star puts NIGHTMARE £3.5m Ferrari F1 car up for sale
An iconic F1 star of the 90s has put a car from his collection up for sale, having raced the model in 1992.
➡️ READ MORE
Seven-time champion undergoes surgery after shoulder blade INJURY
Seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has undergone successful surgery, following a crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 race winner 'COLLAPSED in shower' as horrifying crash details emerge
Haas F1 racer Esteban Ocon has opened up on the horrifying details of a crash at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull youngster emulates Max Verstappen with Grand Prix debut
A recently promoted Red Bull star is set to make his Macau Grand Prix debut next month, following in the footsteps of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
Antonelli summoned to Mercedes HQ for 'kick in the BUTT'
- 23 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton teases F1 change with 'better' alternative discovered
- 1 hour ago
Williams announce racing star’s F1 return as team confirm Sainz absence
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton seeks change as legend announces Ferrari sale
- 2 hours ago
Danger! High Voltage: F1 fans STUNNED by Yuki Tsunoda post
- Yesterday 22:51
F1 race winner 'COLLAPSED in shower' as horrifying crash details emerge
- Yesterday 21:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 5 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october