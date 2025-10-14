close global

Lewis Hamilton, generic, 2025

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton seeks change as legend announces Ferrari sale

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton, generic, 2025

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly sent a request to the top Ferrari managers about processes within the team, according to reports in Italian media.

Iconic Formula 1 star puts NIGHTMARE £3.5m Ferrari F1 car up for sale

An iconic F1 star of the 90s has put a car from his collection up for sale, having raced the model in 1992.

Seven-time champion undergoes surgery after shoulder blade INJURY

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has undergone successful surgery, following a crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

F1 race winner 'COLLAPSED in shower' as horrifying crash details emerge

Haas F1 racer Esteban Ocon has opened up on the horrifying details of a crash at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull youngster emulates Max Verstappen with Grand Prix debut

A recently promoted Red Bull star is set to make his Macau Grand Prix debut next month, following in the footsteps of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.

