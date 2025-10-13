F1 race winner 'COLLAPSED in shower' as horrifying crash details emerge

Haas F1 racer Esteban Ocon has opened up on the horrifying details of a crash at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

Ocon was racing with Alpine at the time, the team with whom he managed to claim the only race win of his F1 career so far at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

But less than a year later, he found himself in a terrifying crash during FP3 of the 2022 Miami GP, the first event to be held at the Miami International Autodrome.

Ocon hit the concrete barriers in an incident that didn't involve any other drivers, and has now opened up on the amount of G-force that was exerted on his body during the incident, and how ill that made him feel.

"I’ve had some big crashes," Ocon told French YouTube channel Legend.

"Touch wood, those crashes have never been too violent, despite some of them exceeding 40G and nearly knocking me out. Sometimes my eyesight got blurry, or I had a headache for three, four days."

"I took 42G - for people who want to see that crash, it’s not that impressive, but I hit a concrete wall. That was in Miami, in FP3, in 2022. I went off, I hit the wall. I hit both my knees and could barely walk afterwards.

"I remember, the next morning I was in the shower and I collapsed. I lost my balance and fell, I was not well at all. I managed, starting from last, to finish eighth in that race. I was peeing red, that was not great!"

Ocon's F1 career

Thankfully, Ocon recovered from that collision and was able to race in the event, as well as the rest of the 2022 season.

But his honesty does lead to questions about the way in which concussions are treated by drivers who are desperate to still take to the track.

While Ocon's 2022 season didn't yield any podiums, the Frenchman would bounce back in 2023 and 2024, with podiums for his Alpine team in both of those seasons, including an impressive second-place finish at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Ocon left Alpine at the end of 2024, and is now racing for Haas alongside British rookie Ollie Bearman.

In 2025, Ocon has claimed 28 points with his new team, and sits down in 15th in the drivers' championship.

