McLaren boss Zak Brown issues public statement over F1 sacrifice

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has released a statement following his F1 team's championship success, reflecting on major sacrifices and 'challenging times' for the squad.

At the Singapore Grand Prix last time out, the papaya F1 outfit secured their first consecutive win in the constructors' championship since 1991, but a controversial moment on lap one overshadowed their celebrations.

With the team title on the line, McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris would have been encouraged to keep their racing clean, as always, but after a dive down the inside of his team-mate shortly after lights out, Norris made contact with Piastri's car.

Though the incident didn't cause race-ending damage, it did not land well with Piastri.

Despite Norris' podium finish and Piastri's fourth-place result, the Aussie racer still leads the drivers' championship, with McLaren's F1 duo set to battle it out for the first title of their careers across the remaining six rounds of the championship.

Brown thanks the unsung heroes of McLaren F1 team

Though the Woking-based outfit found themselves at the centre of controversy following the incident at Marina Bay, the team have now turned their attention to celebrating their first back-to-back title victory in over three decades.

Following McLaren's constructors' victory, Brown took to social media to publicly thank not just his drivers, but the whole team and the thousands of 'family members' whose hard work contributed to their 2025 title success.

“Awesome to welcome over 3,000 family members and friends to the MTC last weekend to join us in our Constructors’ Championship celebrations," he wrote.

The 53-year-old touched on the major sacrifice it takes to work in F1, adding: “We know that working in our sport means a lot of time away from home and our loved ones, so it’s really important to us to say thank you to the wider Papaya family who are there to support us through the good and the more challenging times, and to always cheer us on.

“We couldn’t do it alone, and are so grateful to each and every one of you."

