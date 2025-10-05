Oscar Piastri ABSENT from McLaren celebrations at Singapore GP

Oscar Piastri was notably absent from McLaren’s F1 celebrations at the Singapore Grand Prix after the team won the 2025 constructors’ championship.

A third place finish for Lando Norris and fourth for Piastri was enough to seal the title for McLaren in Singapore, with the team dominating their rivals this year to secure the trophy with six rounds remaining.

The title marks McLaren’s 10th constructors’ trophy, and the first time they have won the championship consecutively since their incredible run of four championships from 1988 until 1991 - three of which were achieved with the iconic duo of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

McLaren’s contemporary driver pairing may be a faint echo of Senna and Prost’s legendary rivalry, but nevertheless, the title battle remains close with Norris reducing the gap in the standings to just 22 points after Sunday’s race.

The Singapore GP was not without controversy however, after Norris pulled off an aggressive yet successful move on Piastri to claim third place on lap one.

At the time Piastri was livid, bemoaning over team radio: “That's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair.

"If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate, then that's a pretty **** job of avoiding."

Did Piastri celebrate the title with McLaren?

When the time came for McLaren’s team title celebrations on the podium, Piastri was nowhere to be seen as a gaggle of papaya clad employees sprayed champagne with Norris, Zak Brown and Andrea Stella.

One fan noted on social media: “The team celebrating the championship without their championship leader is crazy.”

There was a simple explanation for Piastri’s absence on the podium however, with the Aussie instead busy fulfilling his media duties after the grand prix.

McLaren then launched into their proper celebrations back in the garage and the pit lane, where Piastri returned with a smile on his face.

The championship leader greeted his colleagues with several handshakes, posing alongside Norris with a broad smile on his face as the paddock’s photographers immortalised the moment.

While Piastri was all smiles by the conclusion of the Singapore GP race weekend, a shift has clearly occurred between the two title contenders.

Once content to play the team game and obey ‘papaya rules’, Norris’ move on Piastri set a new precedent for their rivalry going forwards – and with six rounds remaining – it is difficult to imagine compliance, especially akin to Monza, from Piastri again.

