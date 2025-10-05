The FIA have announced a late demotion for two F1 stars at the Singapore Grand Prix.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer has been busy in Singapore this weekend, noting a rear wing infringement on both Williams' which saw Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz disqualified from qualifying.

However, Albon has been handed a further blow, after changes were made to the set up of his suspension for Sunday's grand prix.

The changes were made without the approval of Bauer, and therefore Albon will start the Singapore GP from the pit lane.

Gasly also given FIA demotion

Alpine star Pierre Gasly has also been demoted for the Singapore GP, after a difficult Saturday for the Frenchman.

The 29-year-old caused a yellow flag after his Alpine broke down on track due to an oil problem, and qualified plum last for Sunday's race.

Following qualifying, the floor of Gasly's car was changed for one of a different specification, and changes were also made to the set-up of his suspension.

These changes were also made without the approval of technical delegate Bauer, and Gasly will start the Singapore GP from the pit lane.

