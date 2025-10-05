F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid after double DISQUALIFICATION

The FIA have announced the official F1 starting grid for the Singapore Grand Prix where two stars had been disqualified following qualifying.

George Russell secured a stunning pole position under the floodlights, beating Max Verstappen who was forced to abandon his lap after he approached a slow Lando Norris.

The McLaren star could only manage the fifth fastest time, while team-mate Oscar Piastri will start the Singapore GP third.

Kimi Antonelli was the filling in a McLaren sandwich, setting the fourth fastest time in qualifying and separating the title rivals.

Elsewhere, the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were delivered a major blow, after both their cars were referred to the stewards for a breach of the sporting regulations.

Originally starting P12 and P13 respectively, their rear wings were found to breach the sporting regulations, with Albon and Sainz both disqualified from qualifying.

As a result, both Williams drivers will start the Singapore GP from the back row of the grid. Here is how the rest of the grid will line up as a result of the disqualification.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

* = Due to their disqualification from qualifying both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz will start from the back row after being given permission by the FIA.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN **Singapore Mediacorp Channel 5

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

** - F1 fans can watch the Singapore Grand Prix for free in Singapore via free-to-air channel Mediacorp Channel 5.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton demands Ferrari talks as F1 champion loses key ally to rival team

READ MORE: Hamilton given FIA penalty verdict at Singapore GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

READ MORE: Aston Martin driver 'set for F1 exit' as 2026 switch confirmed

Related