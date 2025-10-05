F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid after double DISQUALIFICATION
The FIA have announced the official F1 starting grid for the Singapore Grand Prix where two stars had been disqualified following qualifying.
George Russell secured a stunning pole position under the floodlights, beating Max Verstappen who was forced to abandon his lap after he approached a slow Lando Norris.
The McLaren star could only manage the fifth fastest time, while team-mate Oscar Piastri will start the Singapore GP third.
Kimi Antonelli was the filling in a McLaren sandwich, setting the fourth fastest time in qualifying and separating the title rivals.
Elsewhere, the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were delivered a major blow, after both their cars were referred to the stewards for a breach of the sporting regulations.
Originally starting P12 and P13 respectively, their rear wings were found to breach the sporting regulations, with Albon and Sainz both disqualified from qualifying.
As a result, both Williams drivers will start the Singapore GP from the back row of the grid. Here is how the rest of the grid will line up as a result of the disqualification.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|Carlos Sainz*
|Williams
|20
|Alex Albon*
|Williams
* = Due to their disqualification from qualifying both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz will start from the back row after being given permission by the FIA.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
|**Singapore
|Mediacorp Channel 5
* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
** - F1 fans can watch the Singapore Grand Prix for free in Singapore via free-to-air channel Mediacorp Channel 5.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today
