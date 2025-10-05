close global

Baku

F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid after double DISQUALIFICATION

F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid after double DISQUALIFICATION

Sheona Mountford
Baku

The FIA have announced the official F1 starting grid for the Singapore Grand Prix where two stars had been disqualified following qualifying.

George Russell secured a stunning pole position under the floodlights, beating Max Verstappen who was forced to abandon his lap after he approached a slow Lando Norris.

The McLaren star could only manage the fifth fastest time, while team-mate Oscar Piastri will start the Singapore GP third.

Kimi Antonelli was the filling in a McLaren sandwich, setting the fourth fastest time in qualifying and separating the title rivals.

Elsewhere, the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were delivered a major blow, after both their cars were referred to the stewards for a breach of the sporting regulations.

Originally starting P12 and P13 respectively, their rear wings were found to breach the sporting regulations, with Albon and Sainz both disqualified from qualifying.

As a result, both Williams drivers will start the Singapore GP from the back row of the grid. Here is how the rest of the grid will line up as a result of the disqualification.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1George RussellMercedes
2Max VerstappenRed Bull
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes
5Lando NorrisMcLaren
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari
7Charles LeclercFerrari
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
9Ollie BearmanHaas
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
11Nico HulkenbergSauber
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
14Gabriel BortoletoSauber
15Lance StrollAston Martin
16Franco ColapintoAlpine
17Esteban OconHaas
18Pierre GaslyAlpine
19Carlos Sainz*Williams
20Alex Albon*Williams

* = Due to their disqualification from qualifying both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz will start from the back row after being given permission by the FIA.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN
**SingaporeMediacorp Channel 5

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

** - F1 fans can watch the Singapore Grand Prix for free in Singapore via free-to-air channel Mediacorp Channel 5.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today

