FIA announce TWO F1 drivers disqualified after Singapore Grand Prix drama

Two drivers from the same F1 team have been disqualified at the Singapore Grand Prix after an inspection from the FIA.

Following the conclusion of qualifying, the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were referred to the stewards for an alleged breach of the technical regulations.

Both Williams drivers qualified P12 and P13 respectively, but face a grid drop after a statement from the FIA.

FIA Formula 1 Technical Delegate Jo Bauer, revealed: "The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car numbers 23 and 55. Both cars exceeded the maximum limit of 85 mm on both sides of the rear wing outer area.

"As this is not in compliance with Technical Regulations Article 3.10.10 g., I am referring this matter to the stewards for their confirmation."

Now, the stewards have confirmed that both Albon and Sainz have been disqualified from qualifying.

Sainz and Albon disqualified at Singapore Grand Prix

According to the stewards the rear wing of the car was found to be 'noncompliant with the technical regulations' after 'the DRS in the state of deployment exceeded the maximum limit of 85 mm on both sides of the rear wing outer area.'

Williams admitted that their own measurement prior to qualifying had shown their rear wing to be in compliance with the regulations.

However, when the FIA measured the rear wing, it revealed a larger gap than what was permitted. Williams accepted the FIA's measurements and their decision to disqualify Albon and Sainz from qualifying.

After their disqualification Albon and Sainz were given dispensation from the FIA to start, and the pair will start from the back row at the Singapore GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton demands Ferrari talks as F1 champion loses key ally to rival team

READ MORE: Hamilton given FIA penalty verdict at Singapore GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

READ MORE: Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

Related