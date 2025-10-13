Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly sent a request to the top Ferrari managers about processes within the team, according to reports in Italian media.

Hamilton has suffered a dismal 2025 season, currently sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship. While some of that has been due to poor performances in comparison to his team-mate Charles Leclerc, both drivers have also struggled with the SF-25.

Neither Hamilton nor Leclerc have been able to challenge for a grand prix victory as of yet, with McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull getting the better of them during races.

Ferrari are third in the constructors' championship, but are only eight points ahead of Red Bull, who have been fighting on one front with Max Verstappen for much of the season.

Now, a report from Corriere della Sera has claimed that Hamilton himself has handed a report into 'top brass' pushing for changes in processes and methods deployed by the team.

The Italian publication have said how a number of key departures from the track operations side of things has led to a disjointed relationship between the Maranello day-to-day operations and the track team.

They report that this is the reason why Ferrari often look good in free practice sessions, but fade away as the weekend progresses, with various tweaks being made to car setups away from Maranello.

Can Hamilton and Ferrari bounce back in 2026?

The 48-point gap between Hamilton and his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc looks insurmountable in 2025, but the Brit will likely use the rest of this season to try and rebuild his confidence.

Getting his first grand prix podium for the Scuderia would be a start, building that rapport with the fans that he's going to need if he is ever to challenge for an eighth world championship title with the Maranello outfit.

2026 sees wholesale regulation changes entering F1, which may provide an opportunity for Ferrari to make a jump on their rivals, if they can master the new power unit and car design regulations.

It also provides an opportunity for Hamilton to drive a different type of car, having struggled so much in the ground effect era. The 40-year-old has claimed just two race victories since the last major regulation changes in 2022.

While an eighth world title seems a long way off, Hamilton would love the opportunity to be able to add to his record 105 grands prix victories next season, and is working hard with the team to try and improve their processes.

