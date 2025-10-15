Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss Fred Vasseur is in the midst of a crisis at Ferrari as concerns about the current state of the Italian outfit grow by the day.

Since Hamilton arrived in Maranello from Mercedes at the start of this year, the chances of him returning to championship-winning ways with his new team have appeared slim.

Having won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton also represented a new era for Ferrari, with the Scuderia hoping his presence at the team would propel them back up to the top of the standings having not secured a title of any kind since 2008.

But with just six rounds left in his maiden season of racing in red, Hamilton is yet to step on a grand prix podium, his team-mate Charles Leclerc has also issued concerns about the car and now, rumours about Vasseur's future have begun to swirl.

Is Vasseur's time up at Ferrari?

The Frenchman signed a new multi-year contract to remain as Ferrari's team principal back in July, but just this week, fresh reports in British media have linked ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner to 'talks' with the Prancing Horse.

In a time where Vasseur's impact on the squad is already being questioned, the 57-year-old has received another major blow, as one of the team's most iconic drivers has issued concerns about his leadership.

1978 drivers' champion and former Ferrari star Mario Andretti attended the Festival dello Sport in Trento last week, delivering a rousing recollection of his career to the crowd.

The Italian-born American also touched on his strong link to Ferrari and their current struggles in F1, and when asked directly at the event if he had lost faith in Vasseur, he bluntly replied: "Yes."

The 12-time grand prix winner is currently gearing up for a return to F1 next season, where he will watch from the sidelines as member of the board for the new Cadillac F1 team.

Assessing some of the racing talent at the Scuderia, Andretti went on to deliver a more glowing review of the team's Monegasque driver, adding: "I'm a big fan of Leclerc, and if he ever wanted to change teams, I'd snap him up at Cadillac in a heartbeat."

Perhaps the 85-year-old thinks it's time for a change of leadership at Ferrari ahead of the regulations overhaul in 2026, but whatever awaits the Scuderia in the future, Andretti believes the team will bounce back.

"Ferrari is Ferrari, and sooner or later they'll be back. Always," he concluded.

