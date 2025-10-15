Christian Horner has entered into talks to become Ferrari F1 team principal, according to reports.

Horner has been out of a job since July, when the Brit was axed by Red Bull following 20 years at the helm, where he won eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships with the team.

However, in his final year with the team, he was embroiled in a saga surrounding allegations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' made by a Red Bull colleague, allegations that he was cleared of.

Poor form for the Milton Keynes-based outfit during the 2025 season led to the dismissal of the 51-year-old, with Red Bull sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship.

Since being replaced by Laurent Mekies, the team have won two races thanks to the form of Max Verstappen, and are now just eight points behind third-place Ferrari in the standings.

Now, following rumours linking Horner with a number of different teams up and down the F1 grid, Mail Sport have revealed that talks have begun with Ferrari for Horner to take over from Fred Vasseur at the most successful team in F1 history.

They report that Horner is being 'wooed' by Ferrari, with the Brit able to take over at another team as early as April 2026 if he wants to, after negotiating down a period of gardening leave with Red Bull.

GPFans have approached Ferrari for comment.

Will Vasseur be axed by Ferrari?

Ferrari team principal Vasseur is currently overseeing a dismal season with the team, in which they have only managed to secure five grand prix podiums across 18 races.

And that was despite having signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a blockbuster transfer ahead of 2025, with the Brit supposed to propel them on to become a championship-winning outfit once more.

However, neither Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc have been able to challenge for a single grand prix victory so far in 2025, with Ferrari clearly struggling to match the likes of Mercedes and McLaren for pace.

Despite a disappointing season, Vasseur recently signed a new contract with Ferrari that is set to see him stay with the team for the 2026 season at least, as the Maranello outfit look to build towards long-term success.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton seeks change as legend announces Ferrari sale

READ MORE: Iconic Formula 1 star puts NIGHTMARE £3.5m Ferrari F1 car up for sale

Related