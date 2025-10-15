Mercedes F1 team have announced their drivers for 2026, with Toto Wolff heralding a 'new era'.

Both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have been confirmed to be staying with the team in an official statement, with the pair finally signing new deals with their old contracts having been scheduled to run out after the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Their performances have helped buoy Mercedes into second in the constructors' championship in 2025, with Antonelli enjoying a brilliant rookie season.

Italian teenager Antonelli has managed to secure his maiden podium, and score points in over half of the race weekends that he has competed in so far in 2025, and is currently sat in seventh in the drivers' championship.

Following a poor run of form during the European leg of the F1 calendar, Antonelli's position at the team was called into question, but Mercedes team principal Wolff publicly backed the 19-year-old, and has now given him a new contract.

"Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if," Wolff said in an official statement.

"We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I'm pleased we have done that.

"George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we're excited to continue our journey together.

"Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the constructors', and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1."

Mercedes to fight for 2026 championship?

While McLaren's dominance has made second place the best that Mercedes can manage in 2025, next season could well be a different story.

Both Antonelli and Russell's deals have not had a timeline beyond next season put on them, with Mercedes and Wolff's statement just mentioning the 2026 season.

In 2026, new regulations are entering the sport, both chassis-side and power unit regulations, and Mercedes are rumoured to be well-placed to master those changes.

It has led many to predict that Russell could well be in a championship battle with the likes of Max Verstappen next year, while Antonelli will be looking for a maiden grand prix victory.

"I’m super excited to be continuing with the team," Antonelli said in a press release. "I’ve learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones. Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate too.

"I want to say thank you to Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for their continued support and faith in me.

"Our focus now is to finish this year strongly and secure second in the constructors' championship, before we then turn our full attention to 2026.

"There’s plenty for us still to achieve in these final six races and we will be giving it our all."

