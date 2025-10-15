Christian Horner meets with FIA president as F1 return rumours ramp up

Former F1 team principal Christian Horner has met with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem as rumours of the Brit's potential return to the sport ramp up.

The 51-year-old was removed from his day-to-day duties as Red Bull boss back in July, with Laurent Mekies taking over following the British Grand Prix.

Red Bull continued to rebuild in the aftermath of Horner's exit, with his official departure from the team announced in September.

With that announcement came the news of an eye-watering payout from the team, which reportedly could have been even higher had Horner not been set on shorter gardening leave, which could allow him to return to the sport during the 2026 season.

The latest reports have linked the 51-year-old with Ferrari, with claims surfacing that the Scuderia are 'in talks' with Horner as the Italian team's struggles under Fred Vasseur's leadership persist.

Horner back at the table with Brown and Ben Sulayem

Though the Brit may be out of the sport for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, he is thought to be keeping a close eye on the paddock.

At the Singapore Grand Prix last time out, Aston Martin principal Andy Cowell claimed Horner was, 'ringing up pretty much every team owner' on his hunt for a way back into the sport.

But so far, every rumour has been shut down by team bosses or reports have claimed that he was not deemed a good fit for the role due to his desire to secure an ownership stake in his potential future team.

It has even been suggested that he could form his own squad and kickstart the process for a 12th team to join the grid.

And as his quest for a way back into F1 continues, FIA president Ben Sulayem has shared snaps from a meeting with Horner and McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

In pictures shared via Mohammed Ben Sulayem's Instagram, the group stood with their arms around one another, with another more candid snap showing the trio deep in conversation around the dinner table.

Some in the comments even noted that this could point towards a comeback for the ex-Red Bull boss, with one fan writing: "Horner, The Return," as another speculating: "12th team loading...lotus?"

