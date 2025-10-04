Sacked Red Bull boss Christian Horner 'calling team owners' for jobs

Change your timezone:

A former F1 rival of Christian Horner has revealed that the recently fired ex-Red Bull boss has been 'ringing up pretty much every team owner' for a way back into the sport.

Horner's severance package was finalised last month, with the Brit expected to attempt to land a job back in F1 at the end of his gardening leave, in spring of 2026.

During the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, multiple team principals – Horner's rivals just months ago – revealed that the 51-year-old has been doing the rounds looking for a way back in.

The former Red Bull boss has been linked to just about every team on the F1 grid, with the likes of Alpine, Haas and Aston Martin all being touted as potential options for Horner.

Will Horner return to F1?

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu confirmed in Singapore that Horner had approached the team, but added: "Nothing has gone any further. It is finished."

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell was also asked if Horner had been in contact with the team, and delivered a response that made the former team boss appear rather desperate.

Speaking during Friday’s team principal press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, Cowell said: “I had a chat this morning with Lawrence [Stroll] to find out what he knows.

“It looks as though Christian’s ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment, so you can pass the question along,” he suggested to press conference host Tom Clarkson.

“I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian either in an operational or investment role in the future,” he clarified.

Speaking again on the subject in the media pen later on Friday, Cowell added: "As I said, Christian’s been in touch with every team owner, maybe not Toto [Wolff]!"

