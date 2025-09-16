American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 has confirmed its sprint race schedule for 2026, with the United States Grand Prix at Austin dropped.

Sprint race weekends were first introduced to F1 in 2021, and after a couple of minor tweaks, the sport seems to have hit on a format that it likes - six per year.

In 2025, we have already had three sprint weekends in China, Miami, and Belgium, with three more yet to come in the United States [Austin], Brazil, and Qatar.

However, whilst Miami has kept its place on the F1 sprint schedule for next season, the United States Grand Prix at Austin has not.

US Grand Prix sprint dropped by F1

Held at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, the US Grand Prix has been a part of the F1 Sprint schedule since 2023.

However, heading into 2026, Miami now remains the only American sprint race weekend, with the other five next season set to be hosted in China, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Singapore.

F1 2026 Sprint schedule

China: 13th – 15th March 2026

13th – 15th March 2026 Miami: 1st – 3rd May 2026

1st – 3rd May 2026 Canada: 22nd – 24th May 2026

22nd – 24th May 2026 Silverstone: 3rd – 5th July 2026

3rd – 5th July 2026 Zandvoort: 21st – 23rd August 2026

21st – 23rd August 2026 Singapore: 9th – 11th October 2026

READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move

F1 CEO on 2026 schedule

Speaking as part of the official press release that confirmed the above schedule, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021.

"With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional grand prix weekend, F1 sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters - driving increased attendance and viewership."

Domenicali added: “The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new sprint venues will only add to the drama on track."

FIA president excited

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, also expressed his excitement at the place sprint races have on the F1 calendar.

“The sprint format has become an increasingly exciting part of the FIA Formula 1 world championship, delivering high-intensity racing and added entertainment for fans around the world," he said.

"As we look ahead to a landmark 2026 season featuring a new generation of cars and regulations, I’m pleased to see the sprint evolving alongside our broader ambitions for the sport.

"The inclusion of new venues alongside returning favourites reflects the continued enthusiasm from promoters, teams and fans alike. We will continue to work closely with FOM, the teams, our officials, and the drivers to ensure the sprint format enhances the championship.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton issues frank response as F1 legend quizzed on Christian Horner axe

Related