F1 boss reveals Christian Horner’s desperate phone calls to team owners

Christian Horner has reportedly made several phone calls to team owners in an attempt at an F1 comeback.

The 51-year-old was axed from Red Bull in July, where he was replaced immediately by Laurent Mekies, and in September his contract with the team was officially terminated.

Horner will have to serve a period of gardening leave, but could reportedly be free to make a comeback to the sport as early as the first half of the 2026 season.

The former Red Bull boss has been linked to just about every team on the F1 grid, with the likes of Alpine, Haas and Aston Martin all being touted as potential options for Horner.

Will Horner return to F1?

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu confirmed in Singapore that Horner had approached the team, but added: "That was it. Nothing's going any further."

Ahead of this weekend's race at Marina Bay, Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell was also asked if Horner had been in contact with the team, and delivered a response that made the former Red Bull boss appear rather desperate.

Speaking during Friday’s team principal press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, Cowell said: “I had a chat this morning with Lawrence [Stroll] to find out what he knows.

“It looks as though Christian’s ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment, so you can pass the question along,” he suggested to press conference host Tom Clarkson.

“I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian either in an operational or investment role in the future,” he clarified.

Speaking again on the subject in the media pen later on Friday, Cowell added: "As I said, Christian’s been in touch with every team owner... maybe not Toto [Wolff]!"

