Police investigating rape at Schumacher mansion
Police investigating rape at Schumacher mansion
Swiss Police are investigating a claim that a racing driver allegedly raped one of Michael Schumacher’s nurses at the seven-time F1 world champion’s home in 2019.
Swiss-French publication 24heures reported that a nurse was allegedly raped at the Schumacher family estate in Gland, Switzerland, and that the accused driver is Australian, and was a close friend of Mick Schumacher, son of the F1 legend.
The report also stated that the Schumacher family are not related in any way to the criminal case and were not asked to comment. It added that according to the indictment, none of the family members were present at the time of the events and are not accused of any wrongdoing.
GPFans have contacted Swiss police for a statement.
Racing driver accused of rape at Schumacher family home
The report detailed that the driver had been staying in the main house on the estate around the time of the alleged incident and that after an evening of drinking, allegedly sexually abused the nurse in an upstairs bedroom of the property.
The victim is in her thirties and worked in the mansion as part of the medical team who provided on-site care to Schumacher after suffering a head injury in a tragic skiing accident in 2013.
On the day of the alleged rape, the nurse is believed to have joined two of her colleagues and the accused driver following her shift, but began to feel ill after drinking cocktails containing vodka.
The report revealed that the nurse continued to feel unwell and was taken back to a private room reserved for staff who were working night shifts, with a physiotherapist and the defendant believed to have carried her to her bed.
It is then alleged that after the pair had left her to rest, the accused driver, who was staying in the adjacent room, returned and committed the act twice whilst the nurse lay unconscious.
The report added that the two colleagues claimed that they didn't see or hear anything.
The nurse filed a criminal complaint in January 2022, two years after the alleged rape, with the trial scheduled for Wednesday at 9am.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton wants change as legend announces Ferrari sale
READ MORE: Seven-time champion undergoes surgery after shoulder blade INJURY
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: Iconic Formula 1 star puts NIGHTMARE £3.5m Ferrari F1 car up for sale
Related
Latest News
Aston Martin F1 chief admits AI usage and what that means for their engineers' future
- 55 minutes ago
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton wants change as legend announces Ferrari sale
- 1 hour ago
George Russell announces decision on Mercedes F1 future
- 3 hours ago
Police investigating rape at Schumacher mansion
- Today 14:03
Lewis Hamilton mocks 'big pimpin' Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc
- Today 12:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 5 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october