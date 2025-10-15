Police investigating rape at Schumacher mansion

Swiss Police are investigating a claim that a racing driver allegedly raped one of Michael Schumacher’s nurses at the seven-time F1 world champion’s home in 2019.

Swiss-French publication 24heures reported that a nurse was allegedly raped at the Schumacher family estate in Gland, Switzerland, and that the accused driver is Australian, and was a close friend of Mick Schumacher, son of the F1 legend.

The report also stated that the Schumacher family are not related in any way to the criminal case and were not asked to comment. It added that according to the indictment, none of the family members were present at the time of the events and are not accused of any wrongdoing.

GPFans have contacted Swiss police for a statement.

Racing driver accused of rape at Schumacher family home

The report detailed that the driver had been staying in the main house on the estate around the time of the alleged incident and that after an evening of drinking, allegedly sexually abused the nurse in an upstairs bedroom of the property.

The victim is in her thirties and worked in the mansion as part of the medical team who provided on-site care to Schumacher after suffering a head injury in a tragic skiing accident in 2013.

On the day of the alleged rape, the nurse is believed to have joined two of her colleagues and the accused driver following her shift, but began to feel ill after drinking cocktails containing vodka.

The report revealed that the nurse continued to feel unwell and was taken back to a private room reserved for staff who were working night shifts, with a physiotherapist and the defendant believed to have carried her to her bed.

It is then alleged that after the pair had left her to rest, the accused driver, who was staying in the adjacent room, returned and committed the act twice whilst the nurse lay unconscious.

The report added that the two colleagues claimed that they didn't see or hear anything.

The nurse filed a criminal complaint in January 2022, two years after the alleged rape, with the trial scheduled for Wednesday at 9am.

