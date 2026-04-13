Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian in major mixup: 'Invasion of privacy'

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian lit up the Coachella festival at the weekend after being snapped linking arms but there appeared to be a mixup with a famous singer.

The Ferrari star had a bonus weekend off following the cancellation of the Bahrain Grand Prix which was due to take place at the Sakhir Circuit on Sunday before the Iran conflict in the Middle East led to it dropping off the calendar along with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which was also due to take place this month.

That freed up Hamilton to join Kardashian and her entourage in trekking to the Colorado Desert in Southern California for the first of the music festival's two weekends this month. Global superstar Justin Bieber headlined the set on Saturday.

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A video surfaced online of Hamilton and Kardashian enjoying Bieber's set, yet one social media poster on X claimed Hamilton was in fact another famous music star in Lewis Capaldi.

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Lewis Capaldi or Lewis Hamilton?

This may seem a bizarre pair to mixup, but we can probably say it was due to a lapse in concentration and a confusion over two people called Lewis.

Capaldi seemed to make a joke of the confusion, by quote tweeting the post and saying: "wow guys not cool such an invasion of our privacy."

Capaldi's dry sense of humour though seemed to confuse many, with replies questioning his expectation of privacy when hanging around with a Kardashian, while others pointed out he was in a public place.

Hamilton and Kardashian have been spotted regularly together at the start of this year, including at the NFL Super Bowl where they were seated next to each other, fuelling fan rumours over the two being in a relationship.

However, despite their public appearances there has still been no confirmation of this despite the seven-time F1 champion posting a 2026 edition of his Tokyo drift video on Instagram in March, where the reality TV star was sat in a passenger seat following time with Hamilton in the Japanese capital ahead of the grand prix in Suzuka.

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