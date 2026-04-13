Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss 'wants an Italian at Ferrari'

A major change could be on the horizon within the Ferrari F1 team

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 boss is said to be keeping a keen eye on some Italian talent as the Scuderia look to improve their hopes of championship victory in the coming years.

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann clashed with the tifosi and Italian F1 media last season when he suggested Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc 'talk less' and focus on racing during a disappointing season.

The Maranello-based squad finished a lowly fourth in the constructors' championship in 2025, with the future of team principal Fred Vasseur even brought into question as a result.

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But amid a tricky campaign and the first that saw Hamilton racing in red, the Scuderia moved to settle rumours about Vasseur's position, announcing his contract extension ahead of last year's Hungarian GP.

An official Ferrari statement released at the time read: "Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce that it has extended, with a multiple-year contract, its agreement with Fred Vasseur, who will continue as team principal of Scuderia Ferrari HP for the coming Formula 1 seasons."

But no specific year was mentioned in the announcement, something which could indicate that Elkann is eager to see who else may be out of a contract should Vasseur fail to bring title-winning glory back to Ferrari.

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Is Fred Vasseur safe at Ferrari?

The F1 driver market hasn't produced any bombshell team switches so far this year, but an exciting silly season could be around the corner if four-time champion Max Verstappen opts to leave Red Bull.

The Dutchman is said to be 'seriously considering' retirement over his dislike of the F1 2026 regulations, but a potential team switch to either Mercedes or McLaren has also been debated.

That is because on Thursday, April 9, news broke that his trusty race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase would be leaving Red Bull to join McLaren when his contract expires in 2028.

Rumours initially spread that suggested Lambiase was being primed to take over the position of team principal at McLaren, currently held by Andrea Stella.

However, a statement confirming GP's future move to the papaya F1 team clarified that he was signed in an effort to bolster their leadership structure, reporting to Stella as chief racing officer.

But now, one F1 insider has insisted that Ferrari Chairman Elkann is keen to see Stella return to Maranello.

Could Andrea Stella become Ferrari F1 team principal?

Following the Lambiase bombshell which many feel has all but confirmed Verstappen's own Red Bull exit, RTL reporter Felix Goerner explained sport.de that GP's McLaren move could end up having a massive impact across the grid.

"Lambiase is leaving with the prospect of a career leap," he stated.

"He will then be groomed and developed at McLaren as the successor to Andrea Stella as team principal. Perhaps things will move more quickly as early as 1 January 2028.”

Goerner then suggested that Elkann still feels the Italian presence is missing within the Scuderia, adding: "This could also trigger further upheaval in Formula 1: Stella could replace Frederic Vasseur at Ferrari, according to the plan of Ferrari boss John Elkann, who wants Stella, as an Italian, at the Scuderia. That is why a domino effect is already emerging in Formula 1."

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