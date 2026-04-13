F1 News Today: Aston Martin star handed dozen penalties, team swap put on hold

A star of the Aston Martin F1 team managed to pick up 12 penalties, yes TWELVE over the weekend despite there being no race taking place on the F1 calendar.

F1 cancelled both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix which were scheduled to go ahead this month, leading Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll to look elsewhere to get his racing kicks. But his GT3 outing on Saturday did not go as planned.

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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari swap put on hold

A team swap that could be key to Lewis Hamilton's F1 2026 campaign has been put on hold yet again by Ferrari.

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Hamilton has enjoyed a more positive start to his second season in red than his first, but could this delay from the Scuderia hamper further progress?

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Shock F1 star at centre of Max Verstappen replacement talks

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Amid reports that Max Verstappen could retire from F1, a rival has been named as his potential successor at Red Bull.

Verstappen has made no secret of his distaste for the 'anti-racing' 2026 cars after a miserable start to the season for the energy drink giants, and talk won't stall about him leaving F1 altogether.

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian go public during F1 break

Lewis Hamilton and his rumoured flame Kim Kardashian have been snapped at the renowned Coachella Festival this weekend during an enforced break away from the F1 2026 calendar.

The seven-time champion is currently enjoying some time away from the sport and with no replacement F1 races lined up in April, what else was there for the legend to do other than accompany Kim and her entourage to the hottest event of the month over in the Colorado Desert.

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'Morning Vankahs': Inside F1 legend Guenther Steiner's Italian hotel

Since being replaced at the helm of Haas F1 team in 2024, Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner has been very busy.

The Italian has remained in the world of motorsport through punditry duties and the acquisition of a MotoGP team, but did you know he also runs a gorgeous holiday villa in his hometown?

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