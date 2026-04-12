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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, China, 2026

Shock F1 star at centre of Max Verstappen replacement talks

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Shock F1 star at centre of Max Verstappen replacement talks

Red Bull would have an almighty headache should Verstappen decide to leave

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Amid reports that Max Verstappen could retire from F1, a rival has been named as his potential successor at Red Bull.

Verstappen has made no secret of his distaste for the 'anti-racing' 2026 cars after a miserable start to the season for Red Bull, and talk won't stall about him leaving F1 altogether.

It was recently announced that Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will be leaving Red Bull in 2028, when his current contract expires. He will then move to McLaren where he will assist team principal Andrea Stella in the role of chief racing officer.

The news has only enhanced rumours that Verstappen could also be leaving the sport, with quotes from Lambiase in 2023 resurfacing. He said to De Telegraaf: "The day Max and I stop working together in this set-up will be the day I’m keen to take on a new challenge.

"I don’t think it would be fair to another driver if we tried to replicate what I’ve been doing with Max since May 2016.

"I see this as something incredibly special and don’t think anything like it will happen again. So I hope we’ll definitely continue on this basis until at least 2028. Unless he or the team decides otherwise, of course."

READ MORE: Another Red Bull chief could be about to follow GP out the door

Is Verstappen leaving F1?

While there has been no announcement from the Verstappen camp that he is leaving F1, that hasn't stopped speculation as to who his successor could be at Red Bull.

Speaking on Sky Sports Germany's Backstage Boxengasse podcast, former driver Ralf Schumacher named a surprise candidate from McLaren who could replace Verstappen.

He explained: "So Max Verstappen; another option would be Oscar Piastri. That actually seems like a sensible idea to me.”

After listing Ferrari star Charles Leclerc as an unsuitable replacement for Verstappen, the ex-F1 star then returned to the point that Piastri could make a move to Red Bull, adding: "So that makes more sense, both from Red Bull’s point of view and from Piastri’s, because this rivalry with Norris is set to continue.

"They don’t have a clear number one, and the pressure was very high last year, which is why the manager is hardly involved at the moment. Mark Webber, who I think got himself into a bit of a tight spot and drove his driver more crazy than he helped him. And yes, I do believe there were already negotiations going on behind the scenes.

"Webber has been at Red Bull before, so he knows the team very well."

"I can certainly picture that happening and McLaren would already have a Plan B, last year’s young Formula 2 champion."

READ MORE: Helmut Marko lands new Red Bull role

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Oscar Piastri Ralf Schumacher

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