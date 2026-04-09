Another Red Bull F1 chief could be about to follow GP out the door
Another Red Bull F1 chief could be about to follow GP out the door
Could Red Bull lose another team member?
A Red Bull F1 chief could also follow Gianpiero 'GP' Lambiase out of the door after recent reports suggested their job is under threat.
Max Verstappen's race engineer, GP, is understood to be leaving Red Bull, and instead will move across to McLaren to support team principal Andrea Stella in a senior role at the Woking-based outfit.
Couple that with reports Verstappen is also considering retirement, the picture isn't great for Red Bull at present.
Now on top of that, it has been suggested that pressure is building on technical director Pierre Wache. According to F1-Insider, the French engineer is under fire for the RB22’s problems with the car not only overweight but also practically impossible to handle.
Far from the Red Bull-Ford engine being the main cause of mischief, the issues lie primarily with the chassis and aerodynamic setup, which have cost the team up to 0.8 seconds versus faster rivals in recent weeks.
Excess weight is a major irritation for Red Bull with the extra mass alone penalising them by about 0.4 seconds and internally, the car has even been dubbed 'Fat Bull.'
This weight issue, combined with recurring balance issues nearly every weekend, means the challenges are mounting for the Milton-Keynes based squad.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quits Red Bull to join rivals
Was Wache reason for Skinner exit?
F1-Insider state that back in December, Wache claimed the RB22 was a full second quicker than the sister team’s car (Racing Bulls) - an assertion at odds with recent performance trends.
Head designer Craig Skinner’s unexpected exit just before the season reportedly followed repeated clashes with Wache, with these disagreements contributing to his sudden departure.
Red Bull aims to turn things around however, with a major update package in Miami and propel their drivers towards the top teams. Unfortunately, when new parts were brought to Suzuka they ended up slowing the RB22 instead of boosting its pace.
The report now states that the Miami GP is now a make-or-break moment for Wache, where they write: "It won’t be easy to turn things around. The new parts intended to get the Red Bull back on track at Suzuka have actually made the RB22 slower rather than faster. The race in Miami is therefore already being seen as a make-or-break moment for Wache."
READ MORE: Gianpiero Lambiase exit provides huge hint about Max Verstappen’s F1 future
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Red Bull are in F1 crisis, everybody is leaving: Lambiase, Horner, Newey, Marko and more
- Today 11:57
Just in
Recommended by the editors
In F1 size matters, so why are so many 2026 cars so overweight?
FIA statement points to 'exciting' racing with 'tweaks' to F1 regulations after crunch talks
Lewis Hamilton back on track despite F1 race hiatus
McLaren announce official signing of Gianpiero Lambiase from Red Bull
Latest News
F1 champion Lando Norris spotted with model after split with ex-girlfriend
- 4 minutes ago
Another Red Bull F1 chief could be about to follow GP out the door
- 52 minutes ago
In F1 size matters, so why are so many 2026 cars so overweight?
- 1 hour ago
FIA statement points to 'exciting' racing with 'tweaks' to F1 regulations after crunch talks
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton back on track despite F1 race hiatus
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion Fernando Alonso to drive the Popemobile? The plan, and the 'outrage', as Leo XIV heads for Spain
- Today 17:57
Most read
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen left laughing as Mercedes announce new team principal role
- 21 march