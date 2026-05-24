F1 star teases rain chaos at Canadian Grand Prix: 'You guys are going to be shocked'
F1 star teases rain chaos at Canadian Grand Prix: 'You guys are going to be shocked'
Rain is forecast for Sunday afternoon in Montreal
Rain is threatening to take a major hand in this afternoon’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, and according to Pierre Gasly things could get very very interesting.
Lights out for the 70-lap race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is scheduled for 4pm local time (9pm UK, 10pm CET) and the weather forecast in the host city is promising a 60percent chance of afternoon rain.
The FIA has already reacted to that forecast by declaring a rain hazard, which means teams are allowed a very, very minimal amount of work on the cars in order to avoid excessive skid plank wear.
In reality that will not help them too significantly should the heavens open as predicted in Quebec and it could mean a genuine step into the unknown for at least some of the drivers and teams.
We have yet to see how the new generation of F1 cars handle wet conditions since the controversial 2026 regulations swept into the sport, but today that could all change.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA investigate Hamilton, F1 star fumes 'It's completely s***'
Gasly on wet-weather tyre tests
One driver who does have a pretty good handle is Alpine star Pierre Gasly - the Frenchman recently took part in a two-day wet-weather tyre test at Magny-Cours.
He was asked during an FIA press conference about what things could be like today, and his answer was intriguing to say the least.
“You guys are going to be shocked,” he answered.
“I’m glad I’ve done these two days. Yeah, it’s going to be interesting for you guys. I mean, I’ve had Silverstone, 20th of January, which was memorable and I think will stay with me forever. But Magny-Cours was also something.”
When pressed further about his experience from those test days, all Gasly would volunteer was: “You don’t want me to answer that question”.
Gasly is due to start P14 on the grid this afternoon with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli locking out the front row.
READ MORE: Verstappen lets rip at Red Bull: 'It's completely s***'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 star teases rain chaos at Canadian Grand Prix: 'You guys are going to be shocked'
McLaren in Canadian Grand Prix chaos: The win, the disqualification and the apology
F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Max Verstappen just left the door open for biggest transfer in F1 history
Latest News
F1 star teases rain chaos at Canadian Grand Prix: 'You guys are going to be shocked'
- 25 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Canadian Grand Prix times and positions
- 55 minutes ago
Netflix will stream F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE and free today
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton makes savage F1 champion attack with Gilles Villeneuve remark
- 2 hours ago
McLaren in Canadian Grand Prix chaos: The win, the disqualification and the apology
- 3 hours ago
Second F1 car damaged after hitting a groundhog at Canadian Grand Prix
- Today 15:25
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may