F1 star teases rain chaos at Canadian Grand Prix: 'You guys are going to be shocked'

Rain is threatening to take a major hand in this afternoon’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, and according to Pierre Gasly things could get very very interesting.

Lights out for the 70-lap race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is scheduled for 4pm local time (9pm UK, 10pm CET) and the weather forecast in the host city is promising a 60percent chance of afternoon rain.

The FIA has already reacted to that forecast by declaring a rain hazard, which means teams are allowed a very, very minimal amount of work on the cars in order to avoid excessive skid plank wear.

Article continues under video

In reality that will not help them too significantly should the heavens open as predicted in Quebec and it could mean a genuine step into the unknown for at least some of the drivers and teams.

We have yet to see how the new generation of F1 cars handle wet conditions since the controversial 2026 regulations swept into the sport, but today that could all change.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA investigate Hamilton, F1 star fumes 'It's completely s***'

Gasly on wet-weather tyre tests

One driver who does have a pretty good handle is Alpine star Pierre Gasly - the Frenchman recently took part in a two-day wet-weather tyre test at Magny-Cours.

He was asked during an FIA press conference about what things could be like today, and his answer was intriguing to say the least.

“You guys are going to be shocked,” he answered.

Gasly had an intriguing answer for media in Montreal.

“I’m glad I’ve done these two days. Yeah, it’s going to be interesting for you guys. I mean, I’ve had Silverstone, 20th of January, which was memorable and I think will stay with me forever. But Magny-Cours was also something.”

When pressed further about his experience from those test days, all Gasly would volunteer was: “You don’t want me to answer that question”.

Gasly is due to start P14 on the grid this afternoon with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli locking out the front row.

READ MORE: Verstappen lets rip at Red Bull: 'It's completely s***'

Related