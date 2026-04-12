Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian go public during F1 break

Lewis Hamilton and his rumoured flame Kim Kardashian have been snapped at the renowned Coachella Festival this weekend during an enforced break away from the F1 2026 calendar.

The seven-time champion is currently enjoying some time away from the sport after F1 made the decision to cancel both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix in April, as war continues to rage on in Iran.

So, with no replacement races lined up, Hamilton's calendar was suddenly clear of competitive racing in April.

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And what else is there for an F1 star to do other than accompany Kim Kardashian and her entourage to the hottest event of the month over in the Coachella Valley.

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Lewis Hamilton joins star-studded Coachella crowd

Influencers from all over the world and what feels like at least 80 per cent of the population of LA flocked to the Colorado Desert for the first of the music festival's two weekends this month, with international superstar Justin Bieber taking to the stage on Saturday, April 11.

Bieber fans jumped at the chance to see the Canadian singer perform in Southern California having not put on a show for a crowd as big as Coachella's in four years after cancelling his Justice world tour due to health issues.

As a result, Bieber pulled in quite the A-list crowd, with his wife Hailey Bieber spotted in the audience alongside celebrity couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Jenner's half-sister and fellow Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim also appeared to be at the event, as she and rumoured beau Hamilton were caught in the background of one fan's Bieber video.

Alongside the video posted on social media platform 'X' was a caption that read: "Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian, and Miles Chamley-Watson were spotted at Justin Bieber's Coachella concert."

Lewis and Kim both appeared to be attempting to hide their faces in the clip as Bieber performed 'Go Baby' off his latest album, but it was the bright blue hair of Kim's 12-year-old daughter North West that gave the group away.

Kim confirmed her Coachella attendance by posting a clip of Bieber's set on her Instagram story, with a black and white video of the 32-year-old singing his hit single, Yukon.

Though neither Lewis or Kim have posted pictures with each other yet as rumours of their budding romance spiral, the Ferrari F1 star did upload a 2026 edition of his Tokyo drift video on Instagram last month where the reality TV star and SKIMS co-founder was sat in the passenger seat having spent time with the 41-year-old in Tokyo.

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