F1 News Today: Red Bull exodus continues, Adrian Newey won't back down
F1 News Today: Red Bull exodus continues, Adrian Newey won't back down
All the latest news from the world of F1!
McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has officially welcomed a Red Bull signing to his team, as the exodus from the Milton Keynes-based outfit continues.
Red Bull have seen some major figures leave in recent years, including Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey.
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Adrian Newey led Honda astray...and he won't back down
The AMR26 may be a monster to drive, but here's why Aston Martin F1 team principal Adrian Newey won't back down over his concept.
Newey joined the team last March, and is desperately searching for solutions to their problems.
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Ferrari chief has lawsuit thrown out over $1billion family feud
A lawsuit from Ferrari executive chairman John Elkann and his siblings has been thrown out by a Swiss court.
Elkann is the CEO of Exor, the Agnelli family holding which owns the likes of Ferrari, Fiat, Juventus FC and Stellantis.
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F1 legend surprised Max Verstappen escaped FIA punishment over off-track incident
An F1 legend has revealed that he's surprised Max Verstappen wasn't fined by the FIA for an incident at Suzuka.
Verstappen has received punishments for press conferences before, being given a community service-style punishment in 2024 for swearing in a press conference.
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Charles Leclerc reveals heartbreaking reason for giving up social media
Charles Leclerc has revealed why he has quit social media.
The Ferrari star is one of the most popular drivers on the F1 grid, and has enjoyed a good start to the season, sat up in third in the drivers' championship.
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