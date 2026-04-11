Zak Brown welcomes new McLaren signing from Red Bull

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Zak Brown has welcomed the Brit to his team

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has officially welcomed a Red Bull signing to his team, despite them not joining until 2028.

Gianpiero Lambiase has been confirmed to be leaving his dual position at Red Bull, where he works as head of racing and as Max Verstappen's race engineer.

Verstappen and Lambiase share a good relationship, and will continue working together for the remainder of Lambiase's contract, which is believed to run out ahead of the 2028 season.

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Lambiase will then join McLaren, with the world champions confirming that he will take up a role as chief racing officer, working alongside team principal Andrea Stella.

Now, Brown has welcomed the current Red Bull star to McLaren, claiming that he's 'excited' for what the future may hold for the Woking-based squad.

"Happy to share that Gianpiero Lambiase will join the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as chief racing officer, reporting into team principal Andrea Stella, when his contract ends no later than 2028," Brown said in a post on Instagram.

"He joins an incredible team under Andrea’s leadership, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen tells all on McLaren move as Marko lands new Red Bull role

Is McLaren's Lambiase signing being used to tempt Verstappen?

Four-time world champion Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull - and indeed within the sport - has been called into question recently, following the energy drink giant's dismal start to the season.

If Verstappen does decide to stick around in F1 beyond the end of 2026, it will likely be with a different team, unless Red Bull see some drastic improvements as the year progresses.

The Dutchman will not want to be stuck battling in F1's midfield with the likes of Alpine and Haas, and will likely look at some of the other teams in the sport, such as the dominant Mercedes outfit, or reigning champions McLaren.

Brown's decision to bring in Lambiase - albeit in two years time - could be used as an extra carrot to dangle in front of Verstappen should he become available in future seasons.

McLaren already have two former Red Bull key figures in Will Courtenay and Rob Marshall in high-profile positions within their team, and are now adding Verstappen's close ally Lambiase.

READ MORE: Helmut Marko lands new Red Bull role

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