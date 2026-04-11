F1 News Today: Verstappen tells all on McLaren move as Marko lands new Red Bull role

All the latest F1 headlines heading into the weekend

The father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen, has reacted to Gianpiero Lambiase's Red Bull exit.

GP, who has a close relationship with both of the Verstappens, has served as Max's race engineer since 2016. However, now the British-Italian is McLaren bound for 2028.

Here's how Jos Verstappen reacted to the news.

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Helmut Marko lands new Red Bull role

Dubbed Max Verstappen's 'second father' and responsible for ushering through talented young drivers such as the Dutchman, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo, Helmut Marko was a stalwart of the Red Bull F1 operations.

Despite over 20 years of service at Red Bull, advisor Helmut Marko left the team last year; but he's just been announced in a new role with the brand.

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Lance Stroll GT3: How to watch Aston Martin F1 star in action at Paul Ricard for FREE

F1 might be off our screens for the next month, but one star will use the break to race in GT3 machinery at the GT World Challenge Europe opener at Paul Ricard.

Here's how you can watch Lance Stroll take on the six-hour challenge in the Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

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Max Verstappen to McLaren - Zak Brown has just knocked over seismic first domino

We all know GP will be moving to McLaren, but what does it mean for the future of four-time champion Max Verstappen?

In the past three years, McLaren have poached senior Red Bull figures responsible for their title winning success, including Rob Marshall, Will Courtenay and now Gianpiero Lambiase.

However, is CEO Zak Brown lining up a swoop for Verstappen next?

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Nurburgring LIVE: NLS3 schedule, times and FREE live stream after Max Verstappen mania

Max Verstappen has ensured the Nurburgring and GT racing is more popular than ever and the next round takes place this weekend (Saturday, April 11) for NLS3.

Verstappen would have two GT wins to his names if the No.3 Mercedes-AMG entry hadn't been disqualified last time out in March after winning the NLS2 round on the road.

So, will the champion be in action again this weekend to return glory to the Verstappen Racing name? Or has Verstappen got his sights set on a much more coveted prize at the Nurburgring later on in the year?

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