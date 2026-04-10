Nurburgring LIVE: NLS3 schedule, times and FREE live stream after Max Verstappen mania

Will Max Verstappen be at the NLS3 round this weekend?

The second round of the 2026 Nurburgring Landstrecken Serie (NLS) takes place this weekend on Saturday, April 11 as the NLS3 round. But will F1 champion Max Verstappen be racing at the Nurburgring?

After making his GT3 debut at the NLS9 round last year, where he won alongside team-mate Chris Lulham, Max Verstappen once again took to the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife in March for the opening NLS2 round of the 2026 NLS season.

While their Mercedes-AMG GT3 team of Winward Racing, also fielding Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon, won on the road the Verstappen Racing team were later disqualified for using more than the permitted amount of tyres.

Nevertheless, the 'Verstappen mania' that has hit the Nurburgring is alive and well, with not only increased publicity, attendance and live stream views, but also participation for the 24 hour race being in high demand.

While Verstappen will not be taking part in this weekend's action at the Nurburgring, instead contesting the Nurburgring 24 Hours qualifiers the following week, there's still the NLS3 that needs to be contested.

Former F1 star Kamui Kobayashi is making his GT3 debut on the Nordschleife after getting his permit to race in GT4 machinery in 2024, returning to the Nurburgring with KCMG.

Here's when qualifying and the NLS3 race take place, and how to watch.

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Schedule for NLS3

Following the cancellation of the season-opening NLS1 last month, the NLS3 will actually mark the second round of the 2026 campaign.

Qualifying for the NLS3 round at the Nurburgring takes place at 08:30 local time (CEST), which is 07:30 (BST), 02:30 (ET), 01:30 (CT) and 23:30 Friday, April 10 (PT).

The four-hour endurance race then starts at 12:00 (CEST), which is 11:00 (BST), 06:00 (ET), 05:00 (CT) and 03:00 (PT).

How to watch NLS3

You can watch the NLS3 round here on GPFans with the below stream set to go live at around 10:15 (BST) on Saturday, April 11.

Alternatively, you can catch the action on the official NLS YouTube channel, while live timings and onboard feeds of the cars will be available on their website.

Is Max Verstappen racing in NLS3 at the Nurburgring this weekend?’

No, Max Verstappen is not racing in NLS3 this weekend. Instead he will contest the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers on Saturday, April 18 to Sunday, April 19.

After that the four-time F1 champion will take on the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours from May 14-17.

This weekend however, Verstappen is still in action and will take part in a sim race event where he will host a celebration race on iRacing at the Nurburgring on Twitch.

The Verstappen Racing team recently reached 500,000 followers on Twitch, with the online race a celebration of this feat.

NLS 2026 Schedule

See the full NLS 2026 schedule below.

Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie 2026 Schedule Race Date NLS1 [CANCELLED] Saturday, March 14, 2026 [CANCELLED] NLS2 Saturday, March 21, 2026 NLS3 Saturday, April 11, 2026 ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers Saturday, April 18-Sunday, April 19, 2026 NLS6 Saturday, June 20, 2026 NLS7 Saturday, August 1, 2026 NLS8&9 Saturday, September 12-Sunday, September 13, 2026 NLS10 Saturday, October 10, 2026

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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