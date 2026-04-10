Lance Stroll GT3: How to watch Aston Martin F1 star in action at Paul Ricard for FREE

How to watch Aston Martin star Lance Stroll at the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe

Here's how you can watch Aston Martin F1 star Lance Stroll in action for FREE at Paul Ricard this weekend (Saturday, April 11) for the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe.

The cancellation of this weekend's F1 Bahrain Grand Prix means that Stroll has been freed up to embark on his GT debut, piloting the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 at Paul Ricard for the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe.

Stroll will share the Comtoyou Racing car with Roberto Merhi and Mari Boya for the six-hour race, with both qualifying and the main event taking place on Saturday, April 11.

Here's how you can watch the first round of the 2026 GT World Challenge, including timings for wherever you are and how to watch the live stream.

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Schedule for Round 1 GT World Challenge Europe at Paul Ricard

Qualifying at Paul Ricard is split into three sessions (Qualifying 1, Qualifying 2 and Qualifying 3), between Group A and Group B.

The first of these sessions (Qualifying 1 for Group A) starts at 12:05 local time (CEST), which is 11:05 (BST), 06:05 (ET), 05:05 (CT) and 03:05 (PT).

Qualifying then ends with the pole position award at 13:20 (CEST), 12:20 (BST), 07:20 (ET), 06:20 (CT) and 04:20 (PT).

The formation lap for the six-hour race at Paul Ricard starts at 17:55 (CEST), 16:55 (BST), 11:55 (ET), 10:55 (CT) and 08:55 (PT) with lights out taking place five minutes afterwards.

How to watch Stroll's GT3 race

You can watch Stroll's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, with the below stream set to go live at around 17:30 (CEST) 16:30 (BST) on Saturday, April 11.

Alternatively, you can catch all the action on the GTWorld YouTube channel or on the GT World Challenge website.

Weather forecast for GT World Challenge Europe at Paul Ricard

Expect sunshine throughout the day of action at Paul Ricard with a pleasant 19 degrees Celsius forecast for the start of qualifying at 12:05. There is a zero per cent chance of rain and a gentle breeze from the south-east at 12mph.

As we head into the evening for the six-hour race start at 18:00, sunshine remains with temperatures at 20 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will also drop to 9mph within the first hour of the race and there is no chance of rain.

Throughout the six hour races as the night descends of Paul Ricard, temperatures will drop to 14 degrees Celsius.

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