F1 fans have been waiting for the outcome of the FIA's crunch talks

F1's governing body, the FIA, have released a statement promising further meetings to address changes that can be made to 2026 regulations.

The FIA were joined by both team and power unit manufacturer representatives in what was the first of a series of discussions over ways that the sport can be tweaked for the better.

It is no secret that many of the drivers are unhappy with the new regulations - led by none other than four-time champion Max Verstappen.

Article continues under video

The disgruntled Red Bull star has labelled F1 in 2026 as 'Formula E on steroids' and suggested he'd be better off playing Mario Kart in preparation for races instead of jumping on a simulator.

READ MORE: McLaren announce official signing of Gianpiero Lambiase

FIA: Exciting racing, but tweaks can be made

Sadly for Verstappen, Thursday's meeting was never intended to introduce or implement wholesale changes to the sport.

However, the Dutchman should at least be somewhat pleased that the FIA admitted 'tweaks' to the regulations are a good idea, despite the consensus of those present being that the races thus far have been exciting.

"The first of a series of meetings to discuss potential changes to the 2026 Formula 1 regulations was convened today by the FIA," the statement began.

"Today’s meeting, between the FIA and technical experts from the teams and power unit manufacturers, covered a raft of topics as part of the natural evolution of the 2026 F1 technical and sporting regulations.

"It was generally agreed that although the events to date have provided exciting racing, there was a commitment to making tweaks to some aspects of the regulations in the area of energy management. There was constructive dialogue on difficult topics especially when considering the competitive nature of the stakeholders.

"It was agreed earlier in the year by all parties that this sequence of meetings would take place following the first three races of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The scheduling was timed so that sufficient technical data could be gathered in advance of any discussions."

Further talks planned

The 311-word statement continued as it laid out a roadmap for when and how these 'tweaks' might be implemented.

"As part of the round of collaborative discussions, further meetings are planned over the coming fortnight. There is a Sporting Regulations meeting on April 15 during which any changes in Section B that are required to facilitate the technical changes will be discussed.

"The next technical session will be on April 16 during which points discussed today will be followed up and new topics will be given exposure.

"A high-level meeting with representation from all stakeholders is scheduled for April 20 where it is anticipated that preferred options jointly proposed by the technical teams will be considered and a consensus sought on the way forward.

"The 2026 regulations were developed and agreed in close partnership with teams, OEMs, Power Unit Manufacturers, the commercial rights holder and the FIA all at the table. It is in this spirit of collaboration that potential changes are being discussed.

"Any changes to the regulations will be subject to the FIA WMSC approval process."

When is the next F1 race?

The Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March marked the last race for over a month, with fans, drivers and teams set for a five-week long enforced break in the 2026 calendar throughout April.

After F1 opted to cancel both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, the next race won't be until the Miami Grand Prix, which kicks off on May 1.

The fourth round of the 2026 championship will also mark the second sprint race of the year, with a single practice session taking place on Friday, May 1, before sprint qualifying at 4:30pm local time (EDT).

Saturday, May 2 will then see the sprint race kick off at midday EDT before qualifying for the main grand prix takes place at 4pm.

Sunday, May 3 will then likely see Brundle's grid walk return before lights out for the Miami GP at 4pm EDT.

READ MORE: Hamilton back on track despite F1 race hiatus

Related