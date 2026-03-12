close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen is pictured in front of a Chinese flag

Max Verstappen found a genius hack to cope with F1's controversial new regulations

Max Verstappen is pictured in front of a Chinese flag — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen found a genius hack to cope with F1's controversial new regulations

The four-time world champion spoke to media in Shanghai

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

He may well have been joking, but with Max Verstappen and F1's controversial new regulations you can never truly be sure in 2026.

The four-time world champion has been extremely vocal in his criticism of the new regs, which came into force for last weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. He believes they take the fun out of driving and mean it is now all about 'management'.

Verstappen started behind the eight ball at Albert Park after crashing in Qualifying, but roared through the field on Sunday to eventually finish P6.

Now the show moves on to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix, and the Dutchman spoke with media at the track on Thursday. Of course the new regs were front and centre again, and Verstappen joked that he has a genius hack to help him work everything out.

When asked if drivers who spend a lot of time in simulators have an advantage when it comes to energy management, he provided a very Verstappen answer.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare

Max 'swapped his sim for Mario Kart'

"I found a cheaper solution. I swapped the simulator for my Nintendo Switch and yeah, practicing a bit of Mario Kart, actually," he joked (we think).

"Finding the mushrooms is going quite well. The blue shell is a bit more difficult, but I’m working on it."

Verstappen is pretty clear that Red Bull is behind Mercedes and Ferrari right now and on a normal day P5 is the best he can hope for. But he does agree there is the potential for improvement as that new power unit partnership with Ford properly beds in.

"Yeah, I mean, for sure there is a lot of potential. It’s just going to depend, of course, on if we can extract that, I guess, throughout the year. The gap, of course, was quite big and also in the race. I think if I would have started, let’s say, a little bit up front, I think the best that I could have done was one spot higher because we didn’t have the pace of the top four cars.

"We also had a lot of degradation and graining. But yes, we’ll see. We’ll see what happens in the coming races, if we can close that gap a little bit."

Will Red Bull be closer to the front in China?

Verstappen was also asked if the gap to the front two teams was specific to Melbourne, or whether it will be the same in China.

"Impossible to know. I mean, honestly, it’s such a jungle out there at the moment," he admitted.

"I think that it’s very hard to really know. I mean, I would hope that it gets a bit closer, not even bigger than the gap that it was in Melbourne, but it’s clear that at the moment we cannot fight with those cars."

READ MORE: F1 fans fume over TV broadcast change for 2026 season

Related

Max Verstappen 2026 regulations Chinese Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Sprint Races: How do they work and are there changes for 2026?

F1 Sprint Races: How do they work and are there changes for 2026?

  • 2 hours ago
  • 6
Martin Brundle says there is one 'crazy situation' that F1 must stop in 2026

Martin Brundle says there is one 'crazy situation' that F1 must stop in 2026

  • Today 08:00
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ for F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ for F1 Chinese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier

Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier

  • Today 09:45
F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation

F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation

  • Today 08:55
Williams F1 car 'more than 20kg' overweight at Chinese GP

Williams F1 car 'more than 20kg' overweight at Chinese GP

  • Yesterday 16:18

Just in

11:55
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ for F1 Chinese Grand Prix
11:54
F1 News Today: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare
11:43
F1 Sprint Races: How do they work and are there changes for 2026?
10:54
F1 LEGO: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc star in 'iconic' Ferrari collaboration
09:45
Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier Latest F1 News

Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier

Today 09:45
F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation F1 Social

F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation

Today 08:55
'What do I do now?' - Daniel Ricciardo's heartbreaking F1 admission Daniel Ricciardo

'What do I do now?' - Daniel Ricciardo's heartbreaking F1 admission

Yesterday 21:55
Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin are 'still short on parts' ahead of Chinese GP Chinese Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin are 'still short on parts' ahead of Chinese GP

Yesterday 21:15
Ontdek het op Google Play
x