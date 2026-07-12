close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull, China, 2026

Red Bull facing new setback in bid to keep Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull facing new setback in bid to keep Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull is up for debate

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies has suggested that the Belgian Grand Prix may provide yet more misery for four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is currently languishing down in seventh in the drivers' championship, and has not claimed a single race victory yet this season.

The Dutchman suffered a third DNF of the season last time out at Silverstone, after a failure on his RB22 led to the rear wing not closing properly heading into the high-speed Stowe Corner.

Verstappen's future is in doubt at Red Bull, despite being under contract until 2028. The four-time world champion has performance-based exit clauses in that deal - as per his manager Raymond Vermeulen - and Red Bull have not provided him with a car that can challenge for championships amid the new regulations.

One of those exit clauses is understood to involve Verstappen being allowed to leave the team, if he is not in the top two of the drivers' championship by the time of the summer break. That is now a mathematical certainty - he is 78 points away from the top two with only two races to go.

Following Verstappen's crash at Silverstone, Mekies suggested Red Bull may struggle at Belgium next time out in another blow to any remaining hopes of keeping the four-time world champion.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen to Ferrari and what everybody is missing about F1 mega deal

Mekies baffled by lack of performance

"It's a good representation of the complexity of where we are with the cars," Mekies told media after the British Grand Prix.

"Now, a week ago we were fighting for the win [in Austria] and pretty much a few days later here in Silverstone we were hitting some pretty strong limitations that stopped us from extracting everything we could out of our package.

"Yes, we think it's compounding with a track like Silverstone, when there is an energy-starving circuit, we seem to be struggling more.

"So on tracks where energy limitations are strong we seem to be struggling more compared to competition. And in that respect, I'm afraid Spa is probably in that category as well."

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The next race on the calendar takes place on Sunday July 19 with a 3pm local start time at Spa-Francorchamps. That is 2pm in the UK and 9am Eastern/6am Pacific in the US.

It is NOT a Sprint weekend at Spa so we have the normal F1 format of FP1 and FP2 on Friday July 17, FP3 and Qualifying on Saturday July 18 and the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday July 19.

The action on track starts at 1330 local time on Friday with FP1 (1230 in the UK, 0730 Eastern).

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 boss opens up on Lewis Hamilton contract extension

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Laurent Mekies

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract update and Ferrari cost cap controversy

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract update and Ferrari cost cap controversy

  • 3 hours ago
F1 champion throws shade at Max Verstappen with British Grand Prix retirement joke

F1 champion throws shade at Max Verstappen with British Grand Prix retirement joke

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari ready to unleash F1 gadget update that could give Lewis Hamilton the title edge

Ferrari ready to unleash F1 gadget update that could give Lewis Hamilton the title edge

  • Today 14:00
Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen

Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen

  • Today 08:13
Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million

Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million

  • 20 minutes ago
Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin neglected Fernando Alonso as nightmare season continues

Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin neglected Fernando Alonso as nightmare season continues

  • 1 hour ago

Just in

19:30
Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million
18:44
Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin neglected Fernando Alonso as nightmare season continues
16:47
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract update and Ferrari cost cap controversy
16:44
F1 champion throws shade at Max Verstappen with British Grand Prix retirement joke
15:30
Fernando Alonso plans talks with McLaren boss Zak Brown over extraordinary partnership
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million

20 minutes ago
Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin neglected Fernando Alonso as nightmare season continues Aston Martin

Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin neglected Fernando Alonso as nightmare season continues

1 hour ago
Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' after £75million Red Bull sacking Christian Horner

Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' after £75million Red Bull sacking

Today 09:00
Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen

Today 08:13
Ontdek het op Google Play
x