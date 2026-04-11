Charles Leclerc reveals heartbreaking reason for giving up social media
Charles Leclerc reveals heartbreaking reason for giving up social media
Charles Leclerc has fallen out of love with social media
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has given up social media - and the reason why is a sad indictment of our society.
The man from Monaco is hot on the heels of Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in his bid to claim a maiden F1 title.
The SF-26 is lightning fast off the line but so far cannot reliably keep up with the Mercedes machinery over race distance.
It leaves Leclerc sat third in the drivers' standings, ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, as the Scuderia pair look to hunt down the Silver Arrows ahead of them.
The 28-year-old is one of the most famous names on the current grid, and along with that comes the double-edged sword of constantly being in the public eye.
One of the many benefits of social media is that fans get more of an insight than ever into the lives of the stars they so adore. But as Leclerc knows all too well, this can be both a blessing and a curse.
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Leclerc no longer on social media
Speaking on the latest BSMT podcast, Leclerc opened up on why he no longer uses social media due to the comments he receives after races.
"For many years, I was online a lot in general, but I realised that it changed the perception of certain performances I had in races," he said.
"All it took was one good or bad moment in my race, and everything else was kind of forgotten.
"Yes that made me change my approach to social media a bit. Now I obviously choose all the photos, all the captions, because the important thing for me is that social media must always be something genuine.
"But I'm not on social media anymore because today, everything is commented on, good or bad, and for me, that affects me a bit.
"I preferred to leave it aside. So, I don't go on social media anymore."
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