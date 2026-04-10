FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'
FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'
The new regulations have caused quite a stir in F1 this year
The FIA have revealed a deadline for when 'tweaks' might be made to the 2026 F1 regulations.
The new regulations which swept into the sport at the beginning of this year have caused a number of strong reactions from drivers and pundits alike.
Reports from the Dutch media claim that four-time world champion Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retiring from the sport because of the new rules, after his own claims that he's not enjoying the new cars. On the flip side, Lewis Hamilton is quite the opposite, stating that F1 is 'much more fun'.
On both sides of the argument, however, comes a realisation that the new rules need to be tweaked for safety reasons, following Oliver Bearman's crash at the Japanese Grand Prix for which the enhanced closing speeds that we are seeing in 2026 were partly to blame.
Bearman was caught out by a slow-moving Franco Colapinto, whose Alpine was harvesting energy, and as the young Brit tried to overtake the Argentine, he had to swerve to avoid Colapinto, getting onto the grass and spinning off into the barriers.
The FIA met earlier this week to discuss if any changes need to be made to the regulations, and they confirmed that this will be one of three meetings that take place ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in May.
F1's governing body revealed in a statement that it was 'generally agreed' that 'tweaks' should be made to the new regulations, and they also revealed a deadline for when a decision will be made, April 20.
They've suggested that the April 20 meeting will be to go through the proposed options for energy management rule tweaks, agreeing on a consensus for the way in which the season will proceed.
READ MORE: FIA statement points to 'exciting' racing with 'tweaks' to F1 regulations after crunch talks
The FIA's statement on 2026 regulations in full
"The first of a series of meetings to discuss potential changes to the 2026 Formula 1 regulations was convened today by the FIA," the statement began.
"Today’s meeting, between the FIA and technical experts from the teams and power unit manufacturers, covered a raft of topics as part of the natural evolution of the 2026 F1 technical and sporting regulations.
"It was generally agreed that although the events to date have provided exciting racing, there was a commitment to making tweaks to some aspects of the regulations in the area of energy management. There was constructive dialogue on difficult topics especially when considering the competitive nature of the stakeholders.
"It was agreed earlier in the year by all parties that this sequence of meetings would take place following the first three races of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The scheduling was timed so that sufficient technical data could be gathered in advance of any discussions.
"As part of the round of collaborative discussions, further meetings are planned over the coming fortnight. There is a Sporting Regulations meeting on April 15 during which any changes in Section B that are required to facilitate the technical changes will be discussed.
"The next technical session will be on April 16 during which points discussed today will be followed up and new topics will be given exposure.
"A high-level meeting with representation from all stakeholders is scheduled for April 20 where it is anticipated that preferred options jointly proposed by the technical teams will be considered and a consensus sought on the way forward.
"The 2026 regulations were developed and agreed in close partnership with teams, OEMs, Power Unit Manufacturers, the commercial rights holder and the FIA all at the table. It is in this spirit of collaboration that potential changes are being discussed.
"Any changes to the regulations will be subject to the FIA WMSC approval process."
When is the next F1 race?
The Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March marked the last race for over a month, with fans, drivers and teams set for a five-week long enforced break in the 2026 calendar throughout April.
After F1 opted to cancel both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, the next race won't be until the Miami Grand Prix, which kicks off on May 1.
The fourth round of the 2026 championship will also mark the second sprint race of the year, with a single practice session taking place on Friday, May 1, before sprint qualifying at 16:30 local time (EDT), which is 21:30 BST.
Saturday, May 2 will then see the sprint race kick off at midday EDT (17:00 BST) before qualifying for the main grand prix takes place at 16:00 EDT (21:00 BST).
Sunday, May 3 will then likely see Brundle's grid walk return before lights out for the Miami GP at 16:00 EDT (21:00 BST).
F1 HEADLINES: GP signs for McLaren, Verstappen sparks Nurburgring cancellations
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- Today 15:58
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Nurburgring LIVE: NLS3 schedule, times and FREE live stream after Max Verstappen mania
Adrian Newey ‘wasting talent’ at Aston Martin
Lance Stroll GT3: How to watch Aston Martin F1 star in action at Paul Ricard for FREE
FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'
Latest News
Nurburgring LIVE: NLS3 schedule, times and FREE live stream after Max Verstappen mania
- 4 minutes ago
Adrian Newey ‘wasting talent’ at Aston Martin
- 50 minutes ago
Lance Stroll GT3: How to watch Aston Martin F1 star in action at Paul Ricard for FREE
- 1 hour ago
FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen to McLaren - Zak Brown has just knocked over seismic first domino
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin spotted testing 'super-illegal' car during F1 break
- Today 16:57
Most read
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen left laughing as Mercedes announce new team principal role
- 21 march