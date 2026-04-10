FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'

The new regulations have caused quite a stir in F1 this year

The FIA have revealed a deadline for when 'tweaks' might be made to the 2026 F1 regulations.

The new regulations which swept into the sport at the beginning of this year have caused a number of strong reactions from drivers and pundits alike.

Reports from the Dutch media claim that four-time world champion Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retiring from the sport because of the new rules, after his own claims that he's not enjoying the new cars. On the flip side, Lewis Hamilton is quite the opposite, stating that F1 is 'much more fun'.

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On both sides of the argument, however, comes a realisation that the new rules need to be tweaked for safety reasons, following Oliver Bearman's crash at the Japanese Grand Prix for which the enhanced closing speeds that we are seeing in 2026 were partly to blame.

Bearman was caught out by a slow-moving Franco Colapinto, whose Alpine was harvesting energy, and as the young Brit tried to overtake the Argentine, he had to swerve to avoid Colapinto, getting onto the grass and spinning off into the barriers.

The FIA met earlier this week to discuss if any changes need to be made to the regulations, and they confirmed that this will be one of three meetings that take place ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in May.

F1's governing body revealed in a statement that it was 'generally agreed' that 'tweaks' should be made to the new regulations, and they also revealed a deadline for when a decision will be made, April 20.

They've suggested that the April 20 meeting will be to go through the proposed options for energy management rule tweaks, agreeing on a consensus for the way in which the season will proceed.

READ MORE: FIA statement points to 'exciting' racing with 'tweaks' to F1 regulations after crunch talks

The FIA's statement on 2026 regulations in full

"The first of a series of meetings to discuss potential changes to the 2026 Formula 1 regulations was convened today by the FIA," the statement began.

"Today’s meeting, between the FIA and technical experts from the teams and power unit manufacturers, covered a raft of topics as part of the natural evolution of the 2026 F1 technical and sporting regulations.

"It was generally agreed that although the events to date have provided exciting racing, there was a commitment to making tweaks to some aspects of the regulations in the area of energy management. There was constructive dialogue on difficult topics especially when considering the competitive nature of the stakeholders.

"It was agreed earlier in the year by all parties that this sequence of meetings would take place following the first three races of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The scheduling was timed so that sufficient technical data could be gathered in advance of any discussions.

"As part of the round of collaborative discussions, further meetings are planned over the coming fortnight. There is a Sporting Regulations meeting on April 15 during which any changes in Section B that are required to facilitate the technical changes will be discussed.

"The next technical session will be on April 16 during which points discussed today will be followed up and new topics will be given exposure.

"A high-level meeting with representation from all stakeholders is scheduled for April 20 where it is anticipated that preferred options jointly proposed by the technical teams will be considered and a consensus sought on the way forward.

"The 2026 regulations were developed and agreed in close partnership with teams, OEMs, Power Unit Manufacturers, the commercial rights holder and the FIA all at the table. It is in this spirit of collaboration that potential changes are being discussed.

"Any changes to the regulations will be subject to the FIA WMSC approval process."

When is the next F1 race?

The Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March marked the last race for over a month, with fans, drivers and teams set for a five-week long enforced break in the 2026 calendar throughout April.

After F1 opted to cancel both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, the next race won't be until the Miami Grand Prix, which kicks off on May 1.

The fourth round of the 2026 championship will also mark the second sprint race of the year, with a single practice session taking place on Friday, May 1, before sprint qualifying at 16:30 local time (EDT), which is 21:30 BST.

Saturday, May 2 will then see the sprint race kick off at midday EDT (17:00 BST) before qualifying for the main grand prix takes place at 16:00 EDT (21:00 BST).

Sunday, May 3 will then likely see Brundle's grid walk return before lights out for the Miami GP at 16:00 EDT (21:00 BST).

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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