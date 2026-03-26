Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue

Will the power couple be together at Suzuka this weekend?

F1's seriously dedicated social media sleuths believe they have spotted a clue that shows whether Kim Kardashian will be joining Lewis Hamilton at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Rumours that the Skims founder and the seven-time F1 champion had struck up a romantic relationship began to spiral in January following the F1 pre-season shakedown, when a British newspaper reported that Hamilton had chartered a helicopter to a Grade II-listed Oxfordshire Manor.

The 41-year-old was reported to have enjoyed a private weekend with Kim at the country house hotel and private members’ club, before the couple were spotted in Paris shortly after, seemingly moving their date on to the French capital.

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And even as Hamilton's busy schedule has ramped up with the 2026 campaign now well underway, the pair have continued to spend time in each other's company.

F1's new it couple first 'went public' when they sat alongside one another during last month's Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, and last week, Hamilton seemingly confirmed his romantic interest in Kim by commenting a heart eyes emoji beneath her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look post on Instagram.

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Will Kim Kardashian be joining Lewis Hamilton at Suzuka?

Following what appeared to be Hamilton's attempt to 'hard launch' his relationship with Kim, the reality TV star and the Ferrari F1 driver were both spotted roaming the streets of Tokyo just days before his media commitments with Ferrari were set to begin at Suzuka.

Hamilton returned to the F1 paddock in good spirits to talk to the media on Thursday ahead of the weekend's track action, but Kim on the other hand looked to be travelling in the opposite direction.

Social media flight trackers spotted Kim's plane leaving Tokyo, with a screenshot of the post gaining traction among F1 fans on 'X' on Thursday with an accompanying caption that read: "It seems like we won’t be seeing Kim kardashian in the paddock anytime soon."

In the comments of the post, fans were quick to debate whether Kim would be able to turn the plane that appeared to be hers around in time to make a return to Suzuka circuit for Sunday's Japanese GP.

One fan wrote: "She has still time to comeback on sunday btw," whilst another strongly disagreed, replying: "That ain’t happening don’t he delusional."

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The main event at the Suzuka circuit will take place on Sunday, March 29, as the Japanese Grand Prix returns before a long break in April following confirmation from F1 that both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

To read our full breakdown of the weekend schedule, click here.

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