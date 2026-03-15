F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton is back as Verstappen melts down

How the 2026 F1 Standings look after Saturday's sprint in China

The first F1 sprint race of the 2026 season took place in Shanghai on Saturday. Here are the official standings heading into the Chinese Grand Prix.

While it was George Russell who romped to victory on the road, Lewis Hamilton made a top three appearance during the sprint race and looks ready to end his podium drought on Sunday.

The seven-time champion qualified third and ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc for Sunday's grand prix, while Kimi Antonelli took pole position ahead of Russell.

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Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's horror start to the 2026 season continued and was unable to score a single point in the sprint, only managing a grid slot of eighth for the main race.

In the standings, Russell still leads ahead of Antonelli but the Ferrari of Leclerc has caught up with the young Italian on equal points after a penalty for the teenager in the sprint.

Antonelli received a 10-second time penalty for a first-lap incident with Isack Hadjar, falling from second to seventh after a terrible start for the Mercedes star.

Here are the official standings after the sprint race in China and heading into the grand prix on Sunday.

READ MORE: Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint

Position Team Points 1 Mercedes 55 2 Ferrari 40 3 McLaren 18 4 Red Bull 8 5 Haas 7 6 Racing Bulls 6 7 Audi 2 8 Alpine 1 9 Williams 0 10 Cadillac 0 11 Aston Martin 0

READ MORE: FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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