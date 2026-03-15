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Laughing Lewis Hamilton and annoyed Max Verstappen edited onto a background of the Shanghai International Circuit

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton is back as Verstappen melts down

Laughing Lewis Hamilton and annoyed Max Verstappen edited onto a background of the Shanghai International Circuit — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton is back as Verstappen melts down

How the 2026 F1 Standings look after Saturday's sprint in China

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The first F1 sprint race of the 2026 season took place in Shanghai on Saturday. Here are the official standings heading into the Chinese Grand Prix.

While it was George Russell who romped to victory on the road, Lewis Hamilton made a top three appearance during the sprint race and looks ready to end his podium drought on Sunday.

The seven-time champion qualified third and ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc for Sunday's grand prix, while Kimi Antonelli took pole position ahead of Russell.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's horror start to the 2026 season continued and was unable to score a single point in the sprint, only managing a grid slot of eighth for the main race.

In the standings, Russell still leads ahead of Antonelli but the Ferrari of Leclerc has caught up with the young Italian on equal points after a penalty for the teenager in the sprint.

Antonelli received a 10-second time penalty for a first-lap incident with Isack Hadjar, falling from second to seventh after a terrible start for the Mercedes star.

Here are the official standings after the sprint race in China and heading into the grand prix on Sunday.

READ MORE: Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint

Position Driver Team Points
1George RussellMercedes33
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes22
3Charles LeclercFerrari22
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari18
5Lando NorrisMcLaren15
6Max VerstappenRed Bull8
7Ollie BearmanHaas7
8Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
9Oscar PiastriMcLaren3
10Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls2
12Pierre GaslyAlpine1
13Esteban OconHaas0
14Alex AlbonWiliams0
15Franco ColapintoAlpine0
16Carlos SainzWilliams0
17Sergio PerezCadillac0
18Isack HadjarRed Bull0
19Nico HulkenbergAudi0
20Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
21Valtteri BottasCadillac0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint

Position Team Points
1Mercedes55
2Ferrari40
3McLaren18
4Red Bull8
5Haas7
6Racing Bulls6
7Audi2
8Alpine1
9Williams0
10Cadillac0
11Aston Martin0

READ MORE: FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit

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