F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton is back as Verstappen melts down
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton is back as Verstappen melts down
How the 2026 F1 Standings look after Saturday's sprint in China
The first F1 sprint race of the 2026 season took place in Shanghai on Saturday. Here are the official standings heading into the Chinese Grand Prix.
While it was George Russell who romped to victory on the road, Lewis Hamilton made a top three appearance during the sprint race and looks ready to end his podium drought on Sunday.
The seven-time champion qualified third and ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc for Sunday's grand prix, while Kimi Antonelli took pole position ahead of Russell.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's horror start to the 2026 season continued and was unable to score a single point in the sprint, only managing a grid slot of eighth for the main race.
In the standings, Russell still leads ahead of Antonelli but the Ferrari of Leclerc has caught up with the young Italian on equal points after a penalty for the teenager in the sprint.
Antonelli received a 10-second time penalty for a first-lap incident with Isack Hadjar, falling from second to seventh after a terrible start for the Mercedes star.
Here are the official standings after the sprint race in China and heading into the grand prix on Sunday.
READ MORE: Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|33
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|22
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|22
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|18
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|15
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|7
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|7
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|2
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|14
|Alex Albon
|Wiliams
|0
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|0
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|55
|2
|Ferrari
|40
|3
|McLaren
|18
|4
|Red Bull
|8
|5
|Haas
|7
|6
|Racing Bulls
|6
|7
|Audi
|2
|8
|Alpine
|1
|9
|Williams
|0
|10
|Cadillac
|0
|11
|Aston Martin
|0
READ MORE: FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident
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