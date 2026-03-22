Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton spotted with star in Tokyo

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been spotted once again with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, as rumours of a romantic relationship between the pair continue to spiral ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion and Skims founder first 'went public' when they sat next to each other to watch the Super Bowl LX in San Francisco back in February following a string of sightings.

Rumours that the couple were dating first emerged in January following the F1 2026 pre-season shakedown, when a British newspaper reported the explosive news that Hamilton had chartered a helicopter to a Grade II-listed Oxfordshire Manor, where he reportedly enjoyed a private weekend with Kim at a country house hotel and private members’ club.

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The couple then took their private date up a notch with a trip to Paris and even as Hamilton's F1 2026 campaign has gotten underway, the Ferrari star has continued to be spotted with Kim.

First they were snapped by paparazzi enjoying some alone time in Arizona and now, they have been spotted together once more with an entourage in the streets of Tokyo, just days before Hamilton's F1 duties resume at Suzuka for the Japanese GP.

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Will Kim Kardashian make F1 paddock debut in 2026?

This time next week, the chequered flag will have been flown and the winner of the F1 2026 Japanese GP will have been decided as Hamilton looks to pick up his first grand prix victory in red.

Since his move to the Scuderia he has failed to win a full-length race, but the 41-year-old did show signs of a turnaround in performance when he finally returned to a grand prix podium in Shanghai last time out.

After F1 moved to cancel the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix in April, the next two races on the calendar are the Japanese GP next weekend and the Miami GP at the start of May.

And there is a slim chance that Kim could be making her F1 paddock debut as Hamilton's 'date'.

The US superstar was spotted with Hamilton in what appeared to be the Harajuku/Omotesando area in Tokyo this week, just days before the F1 legend will travel to Suzuka International Circuit for the third round of the championship.

In a video posted to social media platform 'X', Lewis and Kim could be seen strolling the streets of Tokyo, with further images emerging on the social platform that clearly showed the couple enjoying a trip away together.

Fans will have to wait until next weekend however to see if Kim opts to make an appearance in the Ferrari garage.

When is the next F1 race?

After a fast turnaround between the 2026 season opener and the second round, fans and drivers can breathe easy for a moment given that there is now a week off until the third race weekend of the championship.

The next grand prix is not until Sunday, March 29 in Suzuka as the Japanese Grand Prix returns before a long break in April following confirmation from F1 that both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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