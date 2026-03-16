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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton drops heart eyes emoji to ‘hard launch’ Kim Kardashian relationship

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton drops heart eyes emoji to ‘hard launch’ Kim Kardashian relationship

The clearest sign yet of a potential romance

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

After all the weeks of speculation and media coverage, maybe that rumoured Lewis Hamilton x Kim Kardashian romance IS for real after all.

The pair have been the talk of the tabloids since the end of January, when the F1 world lost its collective mind with reports that seven-time world champion Lewis had spent a weekend with Skims founder and reality TV megastar Kim at an upmarket Cotswolds retreat.

That blockbuster was followed by the pair being seen in Paris together before appearing to ‘go public’ by watching Super Bowl LX together in San Francisco. More recently they reportedly spent time together at a resort in Arizona.

Despite that huge publicity the 41-year-old Hamilton has steadfastly refused to speak about his private life, shooting down any questions immediately at an F1 press conference.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff 'overwhelmed' at emotional Lewis Hamilton reunion

Lewis drops heart eyes emoji on Kim K post

But on Monday night we got what might be the best hint yet that this rumoured celebrity union dripping with star power may be happening after all.

It all happened when Kim shared a post to her 353million (yes that’s 353million) Instagram followers, wearing a shimmering golden Gucci gown. It was captioned, quite simply ‘GUCCI GIRL’.

There was nothing stunningly new about this, 45-year-old Kim often shares images to her page wearing the latest fashions from the world’s biggest brands. No, it was a comment left underneath that captured all the attention.

Hamilton himself had responded to the post, by leaving a heart eyes emoji…cue meltdown.

When will we see Kim Kardashian at F1?

Of course the next big question is whether we will soon see Kim at an F1 - imagine the media frenzy should she rock up in the Ferrari garage anytime soon.

Speculation had been rife that should be in Melbourne for the recent season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but that did not happen.

Now all roads surely lead to the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday May 3. A huge US event, televised locally on a Sunday afternoon to a huge audience.

Michael McCarthy, Senior Reporter for top sports business outlet Front Office Sports, told GPFans: “Kim could do what Taylor Swift did for the NFL. Attract new fans and take it to a higher level.”

McCarthy believes Miami would indeed be the sweetest landing spot for a Kardashian appearance, adding: “Miami would be the perfect spot for Kim to make her debut. Its become such a bustling market across all sports. Kim would add Hollywood glamor to the sizzling East Coast hotspot.”

CHINESE GP RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton secures best Ferrari result, star takes historic win

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