Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff 'overwhelmed' at emotional Lewis Hamilton reunion

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that the Chinese Grand Prix saw 'one of the best moments' of his whole F1 career.

The second round of the 2026 season once again saw a Mercedes one-two, with Kimi Antonelli claiming his maiden grand prix victory at the Shanghai International Circuit.

But it was who came third during Sunday's main race that really completed the afternoon for Wolff.

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Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton managed to pick up his first grand prix podium as a Ferrari driver by fending off a challenge from team-mate Charles Leclerc to take home third.

It was his 203rd career podium, and his first since the 2024 Las Vegas GP when driving with Mercedes.

Wolff - who was Hamilton's boss between 2013-2024 at Mercedes and oversaw the Brit claim six drivers' titles in that time - said after the race that seeing his current drivers up there alongside Hamilton and his former race engineer Peter Bonnington was an 'overwhelming' moment.

"It has been a while since I have been in Formula 1 but that podium now is probably one of the best moments I have ever had," Wolff told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

"The three of them with Bono right in the middle, who has been with Lewis forever and has taken over Kimi and made him into what he is today.

"To be honest, it's rare that I'm overwhelmed, but that's such a moment."

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Hamilton rejuvenated in 2026

Following a 2025 season filled with negativity and not a single grand prix podium for the first time in his illustrious career, Hamilton seems to have hit the reset button in 2026.

Equipped with a fast SF-26 car, the 41-year-old has been able to take the fight to Mercedes in the first couple of race weekends, and arguably more importantly for him, take the fight to team-mate Leclerc.

After finishing 86 points behind Leclerc last year in the drivers' championship, Hamilton's position in the team has been under some scrutiny, but he managed to outqualify Leclerc in China and then finish above him in the main race, and is now within a point in the early championship standings.

Hamilton's demeanour has also been much more positive in 2026, and both he and Ferrari will be hoping that his rich vein of form can continue.

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