Ferrari turned things around in Shanghai, but will their success be stunted

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is already sensing a monumental shift at Ferrari after bringing an end to his grand prix podium drought at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion was podium-less throughout the entirety of his first season with the Scuderia, his drought lasting 27 races from the 2024 Las Vegas GP to the 2026 Chinese GP, where he finally crossed the line in P3.

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Does F1 have a backup plan? FIA confirm review of controversial energy rules after Chinese GP

The FIA's single seater director has confirmed F1's governing body still intend to carry out a review after continued controversy surrounding the new energy management regulations.

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Nikolas Tombazis revealed in Shanghai that a look into potentially tweaking the new rules would take place after the Chinese GP following a unanimous decision from F1 teams.

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F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton fights back as Max Verstappen melts down

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Hamilton looks set to not go down without a fight at Ferrari after his disappointing debut season with the Scuderia resulted in a P6 finish in the 2025 drivers' standings.

But after finally breaking his grand prix podium curse in Shanghai, the Brit is bouncing back, although the same can't be said for Max Verstappen.

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McLaren launch investigation over 'faulty' F1 parts in Chinese Grand Prix disaster

McLaren F1 team have revealed that an investigation will soon be underway after a disastrous and rather baffling end to their Chinese GP weekend.

Reigning champion Lando Norris has not got his title defending campaign off to an ideal start, while team-mate Oscar Piastri is yet to complete a grand prix lap in 2026.

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Max Verstappen hits back at awful F1 starts: 'I'm not an idiot'

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has offered a defensive response to questions over his troubling launch off the line in his new Red Bull machinery.

The Dutchman has struggled greatly with the new F1 starting procedure, something which continued in embarrassing fashion at Sunday's Chinese GP after he was left in the dust of his rivals.

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