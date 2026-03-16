F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton senses Ferrari breakthrough as FIA confirm review after Chinese Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton senses Ferrari breakthrough as FIA confirm review after Chinese Grand Prix
Ferrari turned things around in Shanghai, but will their success be stunted
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is already sensing a monumental shift at Ferrari after bringing an end to his grand prix podium drought at the Chinese Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion was podium-less throughout the entirety of his first season with the Scuderia, his drought lasting 27 races from the 2024 Las Vegas GP to the 2026 Chinese GP, where he finally crossed the line in P3.
➡️ READ MORE
Does F1 have a backup plan? FIA confirm review of controversial energy rules after Chinese GP
The FIA's single seater director has confirmed F1's governing body still intend to carry out a review after continued controversy surrounding the new energy management regulations.
Nikolas Tombazis revealed in Shanghai that a look into potentially tweaking the new rules would take place after the Chinese GP following a unanimous decision from F1 teams.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton fights back as Max Verstappen melts down
Hamilton looks set to not go down without a fight at Ferrari after his disappointing debut season with the Scuderia resulted in a P6 finish in the 2025 drivers' standings.
But after finally breaking his grand prix podium curse in Shanghai, the Brit is bouncing back, although the same can't be said for Max Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren launch investigation over 'faulty' F1 parts in Chinese Grand Prix disaster
McLaren F1 team have revealed that an investigation will soon be underway after a disastrous and rather baffling end to their Chinese GP weekend.
Reigning champion Lando Norris has not got his title defending campaign off to an ideal start, while team-mate Oscar Piastri is yet to complete a grand prix lap in 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen hits back at awful F1 starts: 'I'm not an idiot'
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has offered a defensive response to questions over his troubling launch off the line in his new Red Bull machinery.
The Dutchman has struggled greatly with the new F1 starting procedure, something which continued in embarrassing fashion at Sunday's Chinese GP after he was left in the dust of his rivals.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Aston Martin F1 star says ‘NO’ to everything in painful nine-word interview at Chinese Grand Prix
- 12 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton podium isn't to be celebrated as Ferrari should be worried
Youngest F1 race winners: All-time list as Kimi Antonelli joins the hall of fame
Max Verstappen is the real winner over F1 race cancellations
Max Verstappen hits back at awful F1 starts: 'I'm not an idiot'
Latest News
Aston Martin F1 star says ‘NO’ to everything in painful nine-word interview at Chinese Grand Prix
- 12 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton podium isn't to be celebrated as Ferrari should be worried
- 58 minutes ago
F1 Schedule 2026: Every race date and TV details as two races CANCELLED
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion Lando Norris admits McLaren ‘didn’t do enough’ to tackle 2026 challenge
- 1 hour ago
Youngest F1 race winners: All-time list as Kimi Antonelli joins the hall of fame
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton senses Ferrari breakthrough as FIA confirm review after Chinese Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident
- 13 march
Mercedes F1 star slapped with FIA penalty at Chinese GP
- 14 march