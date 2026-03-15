The FIA's single seater director Nikolas Tombazis has confirmed F1's controversial new energy management regulations will be reviewed after the Chinese Grand Prix.

The 2026 cars debuted to mixed reviews at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, thanks in part to the trouble with recharging the battery and replenishing its energy.

F1's late brakers are no longer rewarded with the new cars, with drivers forced into super-clipping and going earlier on the brakes to regain more energy for the following straight.

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Overtaking for the race lead between George Russell and Charles Leclerc in Australia was largely a manufactured affair, with one driver using the boost button while the other had low energy or was in harvesting mode, leading to criticism from fans and drivers alike about F1's new era.

The FIA and F1 bosses had already stated they would be open to making adjustments to the new regulations, but maintained they always intended to wait until the first few races of the 2026 season had taken place.

Speaking to the media on Friday at the Chinese GP, Tombazis revealed there had already been discussions about the energy issues which would be reviewed again after the race weekend in Shanghai.

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Tombazis weighs in on F1 rule changes

"We didn’t believe it was realistic to make changes for energy management here," Tombazis told media in Shanghai.

"We had a meeting with the teams about 10 days ago, after the Bahrain testing, to review the matter.

"The team’s unanimous position was that we should stick to the current arrangements for the first few races and to review the matter when we have a bit more data. Our intention is after China to be reviewing the energy management situation.

"We have a few aces up our sleeves on that, which we didn’t want to introduce ahead of the first race as a knee-jerk reaction, and which we will review with the teams after China."

Potential changes to the rules were also raised during the team principal press conference in Shanghai, where Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies was one such figure on hand to offer insight.

'Super open discussions' - Mekies

When asked about any meetings with F1 or the FIA about the new regulations, and if there were any areas to be considered for future races, Mekies responded: "We're having super open discussions, we met with the teams, the FIA with F1 just before the season started in Bahrain.

"And I would just say, look, let's do these first races, let's see what we are getting. If there is a need for adjustment, I think there will be all the willingness in the world across the grid to adjust for the benefit of the sport.

"It's early days, there has only been one race, there's been a few surprises in the race. So I think that's what we'll do. We'll probably regroup again after China and discuss what adjustments are needed short-term and long-term."

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