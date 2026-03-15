F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton lets Mercedes secret slip as Toto Wolff celebrates third driver

Everything you may have missed from Saturday's sprint and qualifying

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes had one of the most successful partnerships in F1, during which the champion was privy to all their secrets.

Demonstrating awe-inspiring pace in both Melbourne and Shanghai, Mercedes are the undisputed top team in 2026. And Lewis Hamilton has guessed the reason they are unbeatable at present.

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Wolff celebrates Mercedes 1-2-3 at Chinese Grand Prix

F1 teams have a maximum of two drivers but for a brief second on Saturday in Shanghai, Toto Wolff thought he had three.

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When you've worked with Lewis Hamilton for over a decade it's hard to shake off the seven-time world champion, and following qualifying, Wolff celebrated the Ferrari man's result like he was still a Mercedes driver.

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F1 Qualifying Results: Chinese Grand Prix times & positions

On Saturday, qualifying for the main race in Shanghai took place, with Mercedes and Ferrari once again vying for the top spot.

Sprint race winner and pole favourite George Russell didn't have a smooth session however, with an issue blighting his fight for P1.

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Verstappen again linked with sensational Mercedes move

Neither the Red Bull car nor the 2026 regulations have been suited to Max Verstappen's talents as disasters continued to unfold for the Dutchman in Shanghai.

Ahead of the race weekend, one F1 insider looked to Mercedes' incredible form and Verstappen's despair, and suggested links between the two parties remain intact.

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Lewis Hamilton will be hoping there isn't a repeat of last year in Shanghai

Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari

After qualifying third for the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton's past demons at the Shanghai International Circuit better not come back to haunt him.

Last year in China, Hamilton claimed his first victory in red with a sprint race win, but this result couldn't be repeated in the main race.

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F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The 2026 Chinese Grand Prix is fast approaching and here is the start time and how to watch wherever you are.

Kimi Antonelli will lead the pack from pole position, followed by team-mate George Russell and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton in the second and third respectively.

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